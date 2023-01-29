How to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton FA Cup Match in US

For the second time in two weeks, Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Liverpool when the two clash in the English FA Cup on Sunday, January 29.

Brighton vs Liverpool Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion (9-6-4) faces Liverpool (8-6-5) meet for the second time in two weeks when the two collide in the fourth round of the English FA Cup on Sunday.

Last time, Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 on January 14 in English Premier League action. Solly March scored twice for Brighton, and Danny Walbeck scored once.

“Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good today, I can’t remember a good phase or period,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said via ESPN on January 14.

“Doing better than today should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can’t remember a worse game,” Klopp added.

Brighton possessed the ball 61% of the time, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez needed only two saves in his sixth clean sheet or shut out of the season. Sanchez has 22 saves and 24 goals allowed overall in 19 matches this season.

“We are really happy for the result, for the quality of play,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said via ESPN. “We expected another tactical disposition of the opponent but we understood immediately the different situation and responded fantastically. I have a fantastic team of fantastic players and for me it is an honour to work with them.”

Brighton will seek a similar performance on Sunday while Liverpool will look to avenge an embarrassing defeat. Both teams come into the match fresh off of draws.

Brighton tied its last match 2-2 with Leicester City on January 21 where Evan Ferguson secured the draw for Brighton with the game-tying goal in the 88th minute. Kaoru Mitoma also had a goal for Brighton in the draw.

Ferguson, 18, has been a spark for Brighton with three goals and three assists in just five matches this season. Pascal Grob leads Brighton in scoring with six goals and three assists in 19 matches. Alexis Mac Allister has been stellar with five goals in 17 matches. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been effective with 22 saves and 24 goals allowed in 19 matches.

Liverpool tied Chelsea 0-0 on January 21 after a 1-0 bounce back win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 17. Harvey Elliott scored the winning goal for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool in scoring with seven goals and five assists in 19 matches. Roberto Firmino also has a team-high seven goals in addition to three assists in 24 matches. Alisson has been solid in goal for Liverpool with 43 saves and 24 goals allowed in 19 matches.