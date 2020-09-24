Where to Watch Liverpool vs Lincoln City in USA

Liverpool FC will visit Lincoln City FC at LNER Stadium on Thursday in the third round of the EFL Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup.

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET)





Liverpool vs Lincoln City Preview

Liverpool opened their 2020-21 campaign with a penalty shoot-out loss to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield. The defending Premier League champions have since responded with two victories in as many tries in league play.

The Reds edged Leeds United 4-3 at home in their league opener on Sept. 12, then bested Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge behind a Sadio Mane brace eight days later. The forward also helped give his side a man advantage just before the midway break, when his threatening streak to the net prompted Blues center back Andreas Christensen to drag him down and land a red card.

“It was always going to be tough, no matter the circumstances, no matter how they play or who was playing,” Reds center back Virgil van Dijk said, according to Liverpool.com.

“It was a good performance overall.”

He added: “Obviously the red card helps a little bit, we can’t deny that, but even before that we created moments of danger and we were very concentrated and very ready to get the good result.”

Lincoln City already have five victories on the young season, in as many contests: one in EFL Trophy play, two in League One play and two more against League One opponents en route to their tilt with the Reds.

Three Imps have scored twice on the year: forwards Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully and defender Lewis Monstma.

The club finished 16th on the League One table a season ago, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

“We’re playing the Premier League champions and it’s an opportunity to pit our wits against some of the best players in the country,” Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said, according to Lincolnshire Live.

“We want to be able to showcase what we’re capable of, but you can only do that if you go into the game quite aggressively, on the front foot and trying to compete, rather than just being happy to be there and be passive.

“It’s OK saying that, but doing it is another thing. The reality is that they’re going to have a lot more possession than we are.

“As you’ve seen in the opening games, that doesn’t bother us too much because I do feel we’re a threat on the counter-attack.

“As long as they have possession in the areas we want them to have possession in, that won’t bother me too much.

“The issue is that they’ve got some seriously good players. If they start picking up the ball around the edge of our box, we’ll have problems.”