Louisiana Derby 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The road to the Kentucky Derby continues with the 2023 Louisiana Derby on Saturday, March 25.

The race (6:42 p.m. ET post time) will be televised on CNBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CNBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Louisiana Derby streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CNBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Louisiana Derby live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CNBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Louisiana Derby live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Louisiana Derby live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Louisiana Derby live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Louisiana Derby 2023 Preview

The road to the famed Kentucky Derby is full of great races, but none of them are older than the Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, Louisiana. It dates back to 1894, making it only 19 years younger than the Kentucky Derby, which is the longest running sporting event in the United States.

The Louisiana Derby track length has changed several times over the years, but it currently sits at 1 and 3/16 miles, which makes it the only Kentucky Derby run in the country of that length. It is considered to be the closest simulation to the actual Kentucky Derby, which is 1 and 1/4 miles, according to the press release.

The Louisiana Derby was also upgraded to a Grade 2 race in 1999. The way graded races work is that Grade 1 races are the top horses and have the most prize money, like the Kentucky Derby or Belmont Stakes. Grade 2 races are slightly smaller, but still usually have purses in excess of $100,000.

The entries for the 2023 Louisiana Derby are as follows:

Shopper’s Revenge from Whisper Hill Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. Odds: 12 to 1

Instant Coffee from Gold Square LLC, ridden by Luis Saez. Odds: 2 to 1

Curly Jack from Michael McLoughlin, ridden by Edgar Morales. Odds: 12 to 1

Sun Thunder from R.T. Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine, ridden by Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Odds: 5 to 1

Disarm from Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, ridden by Joel Rosario. Odds: 10 to 1

Kingsbarns from Spendthrift Farm LLC, ridden by Flavien Prat. Odds: 6 to 1

Cagliostro from Ingordo, David, Talla Racing, Spry, James D., West Point Thoroughbreds and Nice Guys Stables, ridden by Torres Cristian A. Odds: 12 to 1

Single Ruler from Rocker O Ranch LLC, ridden by David Cohen. Odds: 15 to 1

Tapit’s Conquest from LaPenta, Robert V., e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Madaket Stables LLC, ridden by Manny Franco. Odds: 10 to 1

Denington from Fern Circle Stables and Magdalena Racing, ridden by Junior Alvarado. Odds: 12 to 1

Jace’s Road from West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC, ridden by Florent Geroux. Odds: 12 to 1

Baseline Beater from Lothenbach Stables Inc., ridden by Corey J. Lanerie. Odds: 20 to 1

One of the favorites is Disarm, whose trainer Steve Asmussen has won the Louisiana Derby four times, including in 2022 with Epicenter, who took second at the Kentucky Derby. So despite being 10 to 1 odds behind Kingsbarns, Sun Thunder and Instant Coffee, keep your eye on Disarm.