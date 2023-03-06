Louisiana vs South Alabama Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

South Alabama takes on Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Monday, March 6, in Pensacola, Florida.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of Louisiana vs South Alabama:

Louisiana vs South Alabama Preview

The South Alabama Jaguars (19-15) face the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (25-7) for the Sun Belt Conference crown and an NCAA Tournament berth on Monday.

Eighth-seeded South Alabama reached the title game for the first time since 2009 with a 75-66 win over James Madison on Sunday, March 5. Senior guard Isaiah Moore lead the Jaguars with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the victory. Fellow Jaguars senior guard Owen White added 18 points plus three rebounds. Jaguars senior guard Greg Parham II stepped up off the bench with 16 points and two rebounds.

“I feel so happy for this group of dudes,” South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said via 1819 News. “I can’t express how happy I am for them to have a moment like they just did and then get to have a moment tomorrow night when they have an opportunity to tip it up, 40 minutes. The winner goes dancing. I mean, it’s so hard to get there and have the opportunity. These kids have earned that. I can’t tell you how much this team has gone through. And they have never blinked, never complained, and they just bowed up and fought. And fought themselves all the way into a conference championship game.”

South Alabama held JMU to 39.7% shooting, but the Dukes out-rebounded the Jaguars 40-32. The Jaguars won their third-straight contest and 11th game in the past 13 contests.

Louisiana-Lafayette also comes into the championship game hot, fresh off of a 64-58 win over Texas State on Sunday in the semifinals. The Ragin Cajuns have a four-game winning streak and five wins in the past six games, and the Cajuns have a 15-3 record since December.

“Really tough basketball game,” Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin said via The Advocate. “We knew it would be a grind, playing these guys earlier and their style. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. They made big plays in the second half.”

Against Texas State, Cajuns junior forward Jordan Brown led the way with 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Cajuns senior forward Terence Lewis II added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Louisiana outrebounded Texas State 35-31 and held the Bobcats to 18.2% shooting from three-point range. The Cajuns have held four of their past six opponents under 70 points — including South Alabama.

In two meetings this season, the Cajuns swept the Jaguars with a 79-76 win on January 14 and a 74-64 win on February 24. Brown led the Cajuns with 23 points in the first win, but Moore also had a big game for the Jaguars with 21 points. Brown gave the Jaguars more trouble a second time around with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Moore posted 22 points but only had three rebounds in the loss.

Louisiana seeks a three-game sweep of the Jaguars on Monday and the program’s first trip to the Big Dance since 2014. The Cajuns have six NCAA Tournament appearances overall in program history. South Alabama has eight with the last one coming in 2008.