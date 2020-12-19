ULL vs Coastal Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A spot in a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game is on the line as Coastal Carolina (11-0) looks to wrap up an undefeated campaign against the 9-1 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt championship.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal Carolina has reeled off an 11-0 record this season but came awfully close to seeing it all slip away last weekend against Troy. The Trojans scored two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but the Chanticleers needed just 45 seconds to wrangle the lead back for good, 42-38.

“We found a way to get it done and that’s what championship teams do,” Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said. “It wasn’t pretty and it looked like it was dire straits.

“Our quarterback looked like a freshman on the second to last drive. He didn’t look like a freshman on that last drive. Just an unbelievable way to end the football game.”

Coastal Carolina has been led by a steady run game that ranks No. 15 in the country with 223.2 yards per game. The Chanticleers are scoring 37.5 points per game, good for 20th in the country.

CJ Marable leads a stable of backs who can all get it done with 844 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Grayson McCall is second on the team with 473 yards and 6 touchdowns. On top of that, running backs Reese White and Shermari Jones have combined for 9 touchdowns and more than 800 yards.

Chadwell wasn’t exactly thrilled about play Troy last week in a rescheduled matchup that had no implications on the standings. His argument was that Louisiana, the West division champion, did not play, giving them a week off ahead of their title tilt.

“It’s definitely a competitive advantage for them. I don’t know how that makes sense for anybody, but I guess we’ll be on the bus this week going down there,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said last week. “The championship game is a big deal, but that’s above my pay grade right now, so I can’t make decisions on that.”

Lousiana played a tough game their last time out against Application State, winning 24-21 and holding off a late rally from the Mountaineers. That included taking a pair of safeties late, one intentionally from their own 35 because of issues with the snaps on punts. It worked out, but sure was curious.

“I mean we could do that if you want,” Lousiana coach Billy Napier said. “But we felt like the best opportunity to win was to take a safety there and make sure we didn’t give up a bad play.”

Coastal Carolina is a 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 55 points.