How to Watch Louisville Kentucky Football Game Online for Free

Kentucky and Louisville meet in a non-conference rivlarly game on Saturday, November 26.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Louisville vs Kentucky streaming live online:

Louisville vs Kentucky Preview

Louisville (7-4) and Kentucky (6-5) meet with in-state bragging rights and bowl game positioning on the line.

“We’re in the state of Kentucky. There’s a lot of people running around this state that bleed that color, blue, and there’s people in this city that bleed that color, blue,” Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said via the Courier Journal. “We represent all the people that bleed red and Cardinal Nation and so, there’s a lot of things that go into that game.”

CBS Sports projects Kentucky to play in the Music City Bowl against Wisconsin, and Louisville is projected to play Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. For now, Kentucky seeks its fourth-consecutive Governor’s Cup against Louisville. The Wildcats routed Louisville 52-21 last year.

Louisville comes into the game fresh off of a 25-10 win over then-No. 24 North Carolina State on November 19. The Cardinals have also won five of their past six games. That includes wins over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, once-ranked Pittsburgh, Virginia, and James Madison. The Cardinals also kept close against then-No. 10 Clemson in a 31-16 loss.

Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham has a solid season going with 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns versus four interceptions. Cunningham is a big running threat with 561 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns this season.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis also has been solid this season with 2,218 yards and 17 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. Levis helped the Wildcats keep things close against No. 1 Georgia in a 16-6 loss on November 19. He threw for 206 yards in that defeat.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said via Sports Illustrated’s Wildcats Today. “They’ve worked extremely hard in all areas. They have a very complete football team. I am proud of the response of our football team. It was very difficult, as you can imagine, the season, tough games, tough losses, through some ups, through some downs.”

Kentucky looks to snap a two-game skid, which started with a 24-21 stunner against Vanderbilt on November 12. The Wildcats faced a brutal schedule down the stretch with ranked teams in Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Georgia.

“They do an unbelievable job on defense,” Satterfield said of the Wildcats via the Courier Journal. “This year hasn’t been a great year for them on offense, but they play great defense. They don’t have to be great on offense. They can still be just as solid and be good.”