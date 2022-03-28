How to Watch Louisville vs Michigan Women’s Basketball Live Online

The final spot in the women’s Final Four will be up for grabs when the top-seeded Louisville Cardinal take on the third-seeded Michigan Wolverines in an Elite Eight matchup at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs Michigan online:

Louisville vs Michigan Preview

The Louisville Cardinal face-off with the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita Regional Final on Monday night in Kansas. The winner will advance to play South Carolina in the Final Four in Minneapolis on Friday.

The Cardinal will be playing in their fourth straight Elite Eight, as they look to continue the quest for the first national title in program history.

The Wolverines will be taking the court for the first time in a regional final on Monday night.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into the Elite Eight contest:

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (28-4, 16-2 ACC)

Louisville got by Albany (83-51), Gonzaga (68-59), and Tennessee (76-64) on the road to Monday’s regional final.

The Cardinal let a 15-point lead wither to two points on Saturday in their Sweet 16 round game, but pulled away down the stretch for a 12-point win over Tennessee.

Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith led the team in scoring with 23 points and had six assists, while senior forward Emily Engstler tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“We just kept reminding each other that as long as we get stops and rebounds, we’ll be up no matter what, no matter if we score or not. We were able to execute that,” said Van Lith following the win on Saturday. “All of our players stepped up and got rebounds and made good plays on defense and we were able to pull away.”

Louisville has three players that average double-digit scoring – Van Lith (14.3 ppg), Engstler (12.0 ppg), and redshirt senior guard Kianna Smith (11.9 ppg).

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (25-6, 13-4 Big Ten)

Michigan defeated American (74-39), Villanova (64-49), and South Dakota (52-49) on the way to advancing to their first-ever Elite Eight.

All-American senior forward Naz Hillmon leads the team in scoring at 21.1 points per game, which is 13th-best in the nation.

The Wolverines are one of the top rebounding teams in the country, ranking sixth in rebounding margin (+10.5).