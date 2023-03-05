How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Louisville Women’s Basketball Online

The Louisville Cardinals (23-10) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) will clash in the ACC Women’s Conference championship at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday, March 5.

Virginia Tech vs Louisville Preview

The Cardinals defeated No. 10 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on Saturday to get into the championship. Hailey Van Lith led the way for Louisville with 15 points, while Mykasa Robinson and CC Carr added 10 points apiece.

Defense was huge for Louisville in the victory. The Cardinals held the Irish to just 15 points at the half and just nine points in the third quarter.

“That’s something that we built this program on over a 16-year stretch,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, per the Courier Journal, “is we might not score but it’s gonna be damn hard for you to score. And unfortunately this season we didn’t have that for some reason. But the past two ballgames, we have and hopefully that will continue because it’s not getting any easier from here on out.”

Now is a good time for the Cardinals to hit their stride, as the NCAA tournament is right around the corner.

On the other side, the Hokies are fresh from handing the Duke Blue Devils a 58-37 loss. Virginia Tech out-rebounded the Blue Devils 41-22 and also went 9-of-17 from beyond the arc in a solid overall performance. The Hokies did have 20 turnovers in the win, however, which is something they’ll need to clean up moving forward.

Georgia Amoore led Virginia Tech in scoring with 24 points, and she added seven assists and five rebounds. She also hit six of eight shots from downtown in a thoroughly dominant performance.

“When she’s making her 3-point shot like that, it’s really hard to guard her,” Duke head coach Kara Lawson said of Amoore. “She’s obviously quick and can get downhill, so you’re having to try to guard both things at the same time. I thought her ability to make shots tonight was really the difference-maker.”

Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech, with Amoore the only player scoring in double figures.

Virginia Tech hasn’t lost since January 29, winning 10 in a row, and Louisville is still feeling the rush from eliminating the nation’s 10th-ranked team from the tournament, so both teams enter this game riding high. The Hokies are the tourney’s No. 3 seed, while Louisville is right behind them with the fourth seed. This will be the first ACC title game in program history for Virginia Tech.