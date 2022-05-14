‘Love & Marriage D.C.’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The “Love & Marriage” franchise is getting a spinoff with “Love & Marriage D.C.,” premiering Saturday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the OWN channel, here are some different ways you can watch “Love & Marriage D.C.” streaming online:

‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’ Preview

On the heels of the successful “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” which “follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama,” according to the OWN press release, comes the spinoff show “Love & Marriage: D.C.,” which takes the drama to the nation’s capital.

The original stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow as they “navigate their business and friendship relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.”

The spinoff followers Ashley Silva and DJ Quicksilva, Monique and Chris Samuels, and Erana and Jamie Tyler.

The premiere episode is titled “WElcome to the Chocolate City” and its description reads, “Monique and Chris Samuels and other successful power couples navigate both their business and personal lives against the backdrop of the D.C., Virginia, and Maryland area.”

Then on May 21 comes episode two, titled “Coldest Winter Ever.” Its description reads, “Monique and Chris host and argue through a dinner party; Erana and Jamie come clean about past marriage issues; despite Ashley asking Quick for family time, he agrees to do a big event; Ashley mocks Winter as details about her marriage come out.”

Monique Samuels is a “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum and “Love & Marriage” producer Carlos King, who is a former “Real Housewives” producer, told Black Enterprise in a recent interview why he thinks “Love & Marriage” is a better fit for her than the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I think a lot of people saw Monique as one side on ‘Potomac.’ I’ve always been a fan of Monique. I never felt like Monique belonged on that show,” said King, adding, “She was somebody who could go along with those particular women on that show [but on ‘Love & Marriage’], she’s around women and men who she knows and who she wants to develop a stronger friendship with.”

King is also launching his own late-night show on OWN called “The Nightcap with Carlos King.” In each episode of that talk show, King “will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s ‘little black book’ of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.”

“Love & Marriage: D.C.” airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on OWN.