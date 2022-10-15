How to Watch LSU vs Florida Game Live Online for Free

Though Florida and LSU are both unranked, it’s always a compelling time when these two schools meet in the Swamp Bowl. Throw in the fact that it will be the first game in this rivalry series for both Billy Napier and Brian Kelly, and it should be a very intriguing battle Saturday in Gainesville.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch LSU vs Florida streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch LSU vs Florida live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch LSU vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch LSU vs Florida live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch LSU vs Florida live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch LSU vs Florida live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

LSU vs Florida Preview

It’s the battle of the first-year SEC coaches with Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers take on Billy Napier and his Florida Gators. Both teams are 4-2 and LSU is favored in the game but by less than a field goal, so it should be quite the close one.

In his pre-game press conference, Kelly said they have to bounce back after last week’s big loss to Tennessee.

“[Florida is] a team that has been really successful against the run. It’ll probably be our biggest challenge in terms of a team that runs the ball really well. You go on the road in the SEC and you get new challenges. We got a spread offense that we really struggled with and we’ll have to do a good job now against another SEC opponent that runs the ball really well, so that’s what we’ve been working on all week,” said Kelly.

He went on to praise Florida coach Napier for the way he worked his way up through the college football coaching ranks, landing at a big-time program now in Florida.

“You have to do so much more with less [when you’re working your way up] and he did a great job and put a consistent winner out there,” said Kelly. “You have to be creative, you have to be willing to take chances, you have to put together a great staff … he’s done all those things. He’s at this level because he earned it, he didn’t do it becuase he got lucky, and he’ll do great at Florida. He’s a great hire for Florida. Got a lotta respect for what he did.”

He added, “We both have the same challenges. We’re rebuilding our rosters. We’ve run into each other in recruiting as we’re trying to build up the depth on our teams. You can see that we’re out there in the recruiting world, so that’s probably where we’ll see each other a lot over the next few years.”

Napier echoed those sentiments in his own pre-game press conference, saying, ” “You know that they are gonna be unique, mismatch players on the field, and they certainly have got lots of them. We’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Kelly and the staff that he has put together. Again, it’s a great opportunity for us to be back at home and play in The Swamp at night. We’re looking forward to it.”

The LSU vs Florida game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.