How to Watch LSU-Georgia Game Online for Free

The 2022 SEC Championship game is set, with No. 14 LSU taking on No. 1 Georgia in what is sure to be a highly entertaining battle despite it not expected to have much of an impact on the final playoff rankings.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch LSU vs Georgia streaming live online:

LSU vs Georgia Preview

The battle for the SEC title comes down to the 9-3 LSU Tigers versus the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, with a trip to the college football playoffs on the line for the Bulldogs.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in his pre-game press conference that they’re trying to keep his team focused on the game in front of them and not look ahead to a potential playoff berth.

“We’re worried about winning the SEC championship. That’s the most important thing on our agenda, is to have an opportunity to do something that rarely gets done,” said Smart. “I mean, it’s tough to win an SEC championship. I’ve been part of this league for a long time. I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They’re really hard to come by. We’re focused on LSU.”

He was also asked if he thinks LSU will be hungrier for a win after losing their final regular season game to Texas A&M. He said, no, he doesn’t think that is a factor and he thinks LSU would be ready either way.

“I don’t know that the week before’s result is a major factor. I mean, you think they’d want to win any less if they won last night? I just don’t look at things like that,” said Smart. “I look at it as we’re preparing ourselves to give ourselves the best chance to win this game. Regardless of the outcome of last night’s game, I think LSU is going to be ready to play us.”

Smart also said that LSU does a “tremendous job” on defense and they are going to be facing a lot of “big, physical” players in the championship game.

“They got these big, physical SEC players. Not that [head coach Brian Kelly] didn’t when they were at Notre Dame. They’ve got really good skill players. They’ve got an extremely athletic quarterback. Do a tremendous job defensively. I got a lot of respect for their defensive staff, what they do,” said Smart. “But they’re really athletic. I mean, LSU never is going to be short on players. The state, that area, high school football is so meaningful, and they do such a good job recruiting, that he’s got some really talented guys, really talented players playing.”

“I’ve always had respect for Brian Kelly’s teams going way back to when we played him at Notre Dame. They had very high quality preparation, coaching staff, they do a great job in all areas … he knows how to run a program back to the Grand Valley State days,” added Smart.

The SEC Championship game kicks off Saturday, December 3 at 4 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.