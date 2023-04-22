Where to Watch LSU Spring Game Today

LSU will hold its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 22.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 LSU Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 LSU Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 LSU Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 LSU Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 LSU Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 LSU Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

LSU Spring Game 2023 Preview

Head coach Brian Kelly’s second season at LSU is underway after a successful 10-4 campaign last year that culminated with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers put up an impressive 34.5 points a game on offense in 2022, and they have several key players returning this year, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 266-of-388 passes for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Kelly says Daniels looks even better this year. “He’s over 210 pounds. He’s thicker. He’s stronger,” Kelly said about his QB. “This is much more about veteran presence now than acclimating to a new program. There’s just a different presence to him.”

Kelly also had glowing things to say about Daniels’ anticipated backup, Garrett Nussmeier, who will also get some first-team reps in the spring game.

“We have two starters (at quarterback),” Kelly said on The Paul Finebaum Show, via 247 Sports. “Both of them can win in the SEC. Both of them can play at the highest level. We’re blessed and fortunate. It is difficult to have two. It’s important that we continue to work both of them this Saturday with the first unit. Garrett will get an opportunity to play with the first as well.”

Defensively, LSU gave up over 22 points per contest last year, but the squad lost far more key players on that side of the ball, and the Tigers’ defense should look quite a bit different as a result. LSU added five cornerbacks via the transfer portal: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Mekhi Garner, Sevyn Banks, Greg Brooks Jr. and Colby Richardson, while freshman linebacker Dashawn Womack, who was ranked the sixth-best edge in the 2023 class, will be one to watch, as well. Keep an eye on where he lines up during the spring game, as it could be telling.

“I think he’s got the flexibility as a guy that could play the big end position, but we haven’t ruled out how we play him,” Kelly said about Womack. “But we think that his athletic ability still lends itself some of the traits necessary to put him in a hybrid position.”

Here’s a look at LSU’s 2023 schedule: