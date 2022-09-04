How to Watch LSU vs Florida State Game Online For Free

The Brian Kelly era begins for LSU when the Tigers host Florida State on Sunday night. Kelly is tasked with reviving the program following a dismal 6-7 finish in 2021.

LSU usually doesn’t stay in a losing mode for long, and Kelly can rely on a formidable defensive front seven to cause a few upsets this season. Key players like defensive tackle Maason Smith and edge-rusher BJ Ojulari will need to dominate the line of scrimmage and make life uncomfortable for Seminoles’ quarterback Jordan Travis.

Florida State’s defense will be kept guessing until Kelly hangs his hat on a starting QB. The choices are Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels, both of whom have weapons at their disposal in the passing game.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC



FSU vs LSU 2022 Preview

Travis threw 15 touchdowns compared with only six interceptions last season, but he needs to improve on a modest average of 7.9 yards per attempt. It doesn’t help the former Louisville signal-caller is hardly surrounded by top-tier receiving talents.

The best of the pass-catchers is probably Ontaria Wilson. He can stretch the field and managed to haul in five touchdowns last season, including this 65-yarder against Wake Forest:

A Travis to Wilson connection can put LSU defensive backs on their heels, provided the pass rush doesn’t win the battles up front consistently. There’s a good chance the Tigers will toy with the Seminoles’ offensive line, based on talent and potential.

Ojulari led the team in sacks with seven, while Smith chipped in with four. There was also plenty of help from Damone Clark, a roving rush linebacker who helped himself to 5.5 sacks.

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House has the personnel to mix and match rush concepts and send pressure from multiple angles. If only things were as simple for the Tigers on the other side of the ball.

Neither Daniels nor Nussmeier have distinguished themselves enough to earn a public show of confidence from Kelly. At least the new coach can trust Kayshon Boutte to be a reliable target.

Injuries limited Boutte to just six games in 2021, but the wide receiver still tallied 509 yards and caught nine touchdowns. Boutte’s speed after the catch makes him a constant threat to score, per Bleacher Report’s Connor Rogers:

It's WR+TE week on @PFF_NFLSE summer scouting Kayshon Boutte can absolutely fly after the catch – ridiculous acceleration He'd be 20 years old on draft night if he declares in 2023 pic.twitter.com/sVxcfdp7Tl — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) June 15, 2022

The Seminoles should be able to counter after ranking “fifth in the ACC in pass efficiency defense last season,” according to Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports. Lassan also noted how cornerback Omarion Cooper is a “rising star.”

Regardless of Cooper’s burgeoning talents, Florida State boasts enough firepower in both facets of the passing game to build a lead and give LSU’s quarterback carousel too many points to chase.