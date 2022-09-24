How to Watch LSU vs New Mexico Football Game Today

After beginning SEC play in successful fashion last weekend, LSU returns to the non-conference schedule to take on New Mexico at home on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch New Mexico vs LSU:

New Mexico vs LSU Preview

Both the New Mexico Lobos and the LSU Tigers have started the season 2-1, though the line in this match-up heavily favors the Tigers. The line favors them to win by over four touchdowns.

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly got his first SEC win last week against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, which he said in his pre-game press conference this week was a good win (via CBS Sports).

“Can we handle success? That’s the question this week. Any win in the SEC is a good win. We’re at a team that has a chance to be a good team, but we have to have consistency,” said Kelly, adding, “I really like how physically and mentally our guys stayed with it until the end of the game. We have to look toward perseverance and consistency. We’ll look to improve on our overall performance and consistency for four quarters. We’re looking for a complete performance.”

In his own press conference, New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales praised his team’s turnover margin — they forced seven turnovers in their win over UTEP last week, their first time to have seven turnovers since 1986.

“We do some turnovers stuff during fall camp but that’s not where you get turnovers,” Gonzales said. “Turnovers you get from effort and being really physical. The (turnovers) you cause come from the way we play and what we preach on defense is all 11 to the ball in bad humor and when you get there you try to cause something.”

Gonzales added that they are going to have to step up their game against LSU.

“We need to know what to do and how to do it significantly better to have a chance as we go to LSU and then get into conference games. I think our football team plays really had and that’s the seven turnovers. There’s no magical formula for turnovers … I think they’re playing hard. We’re just giving them this chance to be competitive against a more competitive football team. We have a great opportunity to go to LSU this week and have some fun,” said Gonzales, adding, “You’re either gonna go in there and compete or you’re not. I thought last year against Texas A&M, the stage was too big and we were scared. I thought our football team wasn’t prepared, I thought the moment was too much and we played like that.”

The New Mexico at LSU game kicks off Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.