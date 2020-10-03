LSU vs Vanderbilt Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Things didn’t go as planned for defending national champion LSU in their opener but the Tigers have a chance for a bounce-back effort as they head to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

LSU vs Vanderbilt Preview

A highly-unusual season did not start on a high-note for LSU, which became the first defending national champion to lose its opening game since Michigan in 1998 lost at Notre Dame.

The Tigers had just three returning starters on defense this season from their national title squad, but two didn’t play, including All-American cornerback Derek Stingley. It showed as K.J. Costello guided Mississipi State’s Air Raid attack for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns.

“Coach Leach had his team ready to play. They beat us. We have no excuses,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the loss. “I told the team to put this on me. I’ve got to coach better.”

Myles Brennan is responsible for picking up where Joe Burrow — last year’s Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft — left off. He had a tough go in his first start, despite putting up some strong numbers (345 yards and three touchdowns). But he was also sacked seven times — which was a large part of that because of his decision making — and he tossed a pair of interceptions.

“Myles knows what he’s looking at,” Orgeron said, per The Athletic. “There’s no question, OK. But it’s a matter of making a decision. And what (Burrow) did is make a decision quick and let go of the ball quick. I think (Brennan) has to let go of the ball quicker. I think he has to learn how to avoid the rush instead of going outside, stepping up in the pocket like Drew Brees does, be patient and let his receivers come open. And when he does see a receiver open, pull the trigger, pull the trigger and throw the ball, just like any great quarterback would.”

Vanderbilt is hungry for its first win of the season as well after falling 17-12 in its opener against Texas A&M. Unlike LSU’s matchup, offense was hard to come by for the Commodores, who had just 255 yards of total offense against the Aggies.

Vanderbilt head coach knows Derek Mason expects a big improvement from LSU in Week 2.

“I think it was just the first game,” Mason said of LSU’s loss to the Bulldogs. “The biggest improvement comes from Game 1 to Game 2. LSU and Coach Orgeron will come in here ready to play. We’ll be prepared, and what we’ve gotta do is finish our preparation and make sure we line up and play football.”

The Tigers are a hefty 21-point favorite for the matchup. The total for the game is set at 50 points.