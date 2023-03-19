How to Watch Lucky Hank Online for Free

Bob Odenkirk returns to TV in AMC’s newest series “Lucky Hank,” which premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include AMC and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch "Lucky Hank" streaming online:

‘Lucky Hank’ Preview

Play

Lucky Hank feat. Bob Odenkirk | New Series Premieres March 19 | AMC+ Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), #LuckyHank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale about the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. The new series premieres March 19 on AMC and AMC+. #LuckyHank #AMCPlus » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/3tz1yp9 AMC ON SOCIAL: Facebook : facebook.com/amc… 2023-01-10T17:00:02Z

AMC has once again partnered with Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk. After playing lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” for four seasons and then reprising the role for the prequel spinoff “Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk took roughly six months off before starting up a new series for the network.

On “Lucky Hank,” Odenkirk plays William Henry Devereaux Jr., the chairman of the English department at the underfunded Railton College in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. It is based on the book “Straight Man” by celebrated American novelist Richard Russo, who won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his novel “Empire Falls.” The show co-stars Alvina August, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Jackson Kelly, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, Shannon DeVido and Suzanne Cryer.

“Lucky Hank” is an “eight-episode mid-life crisis tale,” according to the AMC press release.

It continues:

Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Enos stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the vice principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.

The premiere episode is called “Pilot” and its description reads, “Hank rants against Railton College, calling it “Mediocrity’s Capitol,” and the administration is pressured to fire him; Hank and Lily contemplate a future outside of Railton.”

On March 26 comes episode two, titled “George Saunders.” Its description reads, “When George Saunders visits Railton College, the professors scramble to impress the celebrated writer, while Hank is reminded of his own failed writing career; Hank and Lily anticipate an announcement from their daughter Julie (Welch).”

The new series is getting good reviews so far, with a lot of praise for Odenkirk (he’s not a perennial Emmy nominee for nothing).

TIME’s Judy Berman writes of “Lucky Hank,” ” Lucky Hank is full of small pleasures, beginning with its cast. There are fun supporting characters and appealing performances, from Oscar Nuñez as a soft-spoken yet sneakily political dean to Suzanne Cryer as the aggrieved co-worker of many badly behaved men. There are plenty of Easter eggs for readers of contemporary literature. The second of two episodes sent for review heavily features George Saunders, gamely appearing as himself in a story line that casts him as a more successful contemporary and former friend of Hank’s. And whenever the show threatens to linger for too long on Hank’s quiet desperation, Zelman and Lieberstein liven up the mood by delving into the careerist maneuvers and petty feuds that consume Railton’s English faculty. Hank is no Saul, at least for now, but if you’re a fan of Odenkirk (who isn’t?) and campus drama is your flavor of narrative comfort food, then go ahead and dig in.”

“Lucky Hank” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.