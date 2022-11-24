Macy’s Day Parade 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Celebrate Turkey Day by tuning in to the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming live online:

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the show is through Peacock Premium, which is currently offering a Black Friday deal of $0.99 per month for 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and other live channels, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Preview

The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning to bring some Turkey Day and Christmas cheer nationwide on November 24.

The NBC press release reads:

The 96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring the nation together with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, show-stopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus. The broadcast will feature spectacular performances from Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” “A Beautiful Noise,” “Some Like It Hot,” and “The Lion King.” Participating stars include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who. “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will be back to host the Emmy Award-winning celebration.

Also, Mariah Carey will be the opening act for Santa Claus.

“Since its first march in 1924 and through the decades, [the] Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to the millions who gather nationwide each year to experience it with friends and family,” said executive producer Will Cross in a statement. “This November, as we once again set the stage for the start of the holiday season, we are thrilled to showcase another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year.”

There are five new floats debuting in 2022 — “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon; “Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party” by Toys “R” Us ; “People of First Light” by Macy’s; “Supersized Slumber” by Netflix; and “The Wondership” by Wonder. New balloons include “Bluey” by BBC Studios; “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” by Abrams Books; “DINO and Baby DINO” by Sinclair Oil; and “Stuart the Minion” from Illumination.

Returning favorite floats include 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Big City Cheer, Big Red Shoe Car, Big Turkey Spectacular, Birds of a Feather Stream Together from Peacock, Blues Clues & You, and Celebration Gator.

Returnign favorite balloons include Snoopy, Goku, Grogu, Paw Patrol, Pikachu, the Pillsbury Doughboy, and the iconic Macy’s stars.

There will be 5000 volunteers, 28 floats, 40 inflatables, 16 character balloons, 700 clowns, and 12 marching bands.

The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC and Peacock. An encore presentation airs in the afternoon at 2 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time.