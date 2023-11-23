Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The annual Thanksgiving morning tradition is back, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with more floats, gigantic balloons and festive performances than ever before.

The parade (8:30 a.m. ET/PT start time) will be televised live on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2023 Preview

Academy Award and Grammy-winning actress/singer Cher will be the headliner at the parade this year. The legendary performer is promoting a new Christmas album and will be singing a holiday-themed tune from it. Another Grammy winner, Jon Batiste, will kick things off with the first musical performance of the day.

The 2.5 mile parade is expected to run approximately 3.5 hours. “Today” show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are set to host once again.

“It’s our job not only to continue to evolve the tradition from a theatrical and artistic standpoint, but from an overall impact standpoint. You know, how are we going to continue to inspire the next generation of parade goers and viewers and fans,” Will Cross, executive producer of the parade, said about the annual Thanksgiving tradition.

“I don’t know one person that I’ve ever encountered that isn’t watching the parade on Thanksgiving morning in some way, shape or form while they’re cooking and getting ready for their family to be there. Sitting down to make sure that they’re catching the [Radio City Rockettes] performance or Santa’s sleigh to arrive. It’s something that is just so ingrained, I think, in American culture,” Kathleen Wright, director of production operations at the Macy’s Parade Studio, said.

Who Will Be Appearing in the Parade?

Celebrities scheduled to perform and/or appear are:

Bell Biv DeVoe

Brandy

Chicago

En Vogue

Enhypen

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Jessie James Decker

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of “Gutenberg! The Musical!”

Ashley Park with “Sesame Street” Muppets

Pentatonix

Paul Russell

Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith

Manuel Turizo

The Balloon lineup is slated to include:

Acorn

Bluey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Goku

Grogu — aka ‘Baby Yoda’ from “The Mandalorian”

Ice Cream Cone

Opening Macy’s Stars

Paw Patrol

Pillsbury Doughboy

Pikachu and Eevee

Pumpkins

Red Titan from Ryan’s World

Ronald McDonald

Sinclair’s Dino

Smokey the Bear

Snow Crystal Ornaments

Spongebob and Gary

Stuart the Minion

Tip Toe

Broadway musicals represented include:

“& Juliet”

“Back to the Future: The Musical”

“How To Dance In Ohio”

“Shucked”

“Spamalot”

Floats include: 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Elf Pets, McDonald’s Big Red Shoe Car, Magic Meets the Sea, Baby Shark, the WonderShip, Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party, Celebration Gator and of course, Tom Turkey.