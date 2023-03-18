How to Watch Man City vs Burnley FA Cup Quarterfinal in US

Manchester City and Burnley will meet in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

Man City vs Burnley Preview

Man City beat RB Leipzig 7-0 on March 14. Erling Haaland dominated, scoring five goals for Man City in the win. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also scored for The Citizens.

“It is a big night,” Haaland said after his big game. “I am really proud to play in the Champions League, I love this competition. Five goals to win 7-0 at home – I am so happy. I do not remember the goals, I just shoot, I do not think! A lot of goals today I did not think, I just did it. On the penalty, I just wanted to get it in the back of the net, same with the second goal, same with the third goal and every goal. A lot of it is being quick in the mind and try to put it where the keeper isn’t. A little bit of it is quality but a lot of it is in the head.”

Burnley has won its last 17 matches in all competitions, and it hasn’t lost since December of 2021. Most recently, it 3-1 took down Hull City last week, winning on a hat trick courtesy of Nathan Tella.

“What I saw I am not surprised by their position and what they have done in the Championship, they are so close to being a Premier League team next year,” Pep Guardiola said about Burnley. “Seeing more carefully what they do I understand completely why they are there. They will be a really tough opponent because they do incredible things on the pitch.”

Burnley is led by former Man City standout Vincent Kompany, who will face his former team as a coach for the first time. “Past the emotion for me, it is an event for the club and for the club to enjoy their day, hopefully,” Kompany said about returning to Etihad. “It’s the first time for me so it is different but my mindset is to do my job and be prepared. The core message for us is to go out and work hard. I don’t think you can do anything other than give the one per cent extra to the team, that’s it. I am grateful for every moment I experienced at Man City but I will approach it in the same way to do my job and live for that.”

Man City and Burnley last met in this competition in January of 2019, with City winning in the fourth round, 5-0.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Man City Predicted lineup: Ortega, Ake, Akanji, Dias, Lewis, Phillips, Mahrez, Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez

Burnley Predicted Lineup: Muric, Maatsen, Beyer, Ekdal, Vitinho, Roberts, Cullen, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Tella, Zaroury