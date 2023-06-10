How to Watch Man City vs Inter Without Cable in US

The UEFA Champions League final is here, with Manchester City facing off with Inter Milan. The match kicks off on Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and TUDN, plus Univision and Paramount Plus.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS and TUDN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Inter online without cable for free in the US:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content (which includes every Champions League match) via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch every Champions League match live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Man City vs Inter Preview

England’s Manchester City is seeking its first European title when it takes on Inter Milan in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, June 10. Man City has reached the UEFA finals once before, losing to Chelsea in 2021, while Inter Milan have won the title three times and have reached the finals two other times.

If Man City wins, they will earn the first “treble” in team history — i.e., they won the English Premier League, the FA Cup and then the UEFA Champions League.

In his pre-game press conference, Man City head coach Pep Guardiola — who recently played himself on “Ted Lasso” — acknowledged that historically, Inter Milan has been more successful than Man City in the UEFA Champions League, but that doesn’t really have anything to do with this year’s final.

“It’s really good, it’s really good dreaming, dreaming the game … it’s a dream. A dream to be here. Two years ago, we were there, but in different situations for the COVID. We’re going to try to do our best and we know it’s a final is how you behave that specific 95 minutes. It’s not about history. That history, they are better than us. It’s about what you have to do, what you have to do in 95 minutes to be better than the opponent. It doesn’t count what you have done in group stage, quarterfinals, last season, Premier League or FA Cup. It’s one single you have to be better than them this time,” said the manager.

He went on to say that Inter Milan has one of the best goal keepers in the world in Andre Onana that’s where their toughness starts.

“A team with a lot of history, they have done really, really well in the last few years. With the shape, it’s not just how good they defend, it’s how good they are with the ball, with the transition, have to link with the strikers and especially they have a really good process, especially starting from Onana, is an exceptional keeper with a build-up, one of the best of hte world, and that makes it so difficult, our high pressing, because you cannot press all the players that are on the pitch. Yeah, really, really good team,” said Guardiola.

