Man City vs Inter Live Stream: How to Watch for Free in US

Manchester City and Inter Milan will clash in the UEFA Champions League Final at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS and TUDN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Inter online for free in the US:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content (which includes every Champions League match) via Prime Channels.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch every Champions League match live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one, while TUDN is in "Ultimate" and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Man City vs Inter Preview

Both teams enter this game healthy, with no major injury concerns on either side. Inter’s Joaquin Correa is still nursing a calf injury, but he is expected to play. Man City’s Kyle Walker is also expected to suit up and contribute, although whether he’ll start remains a question mark.

Man City has won both the Premier League championship along with the FA Cup title, and it will be looking to win the treble with a victory here. Inter has two significant victories of its own after winning the Supercoppa Italiani and the Coppa Italia, but it will still be a huge underdog in this game.

“Manchester City have won two trophies (this season), but so have Inter. They will be facing an opponent who deserve to be in Istanbul as much as they do,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said heading into the matchup.

For its part, Man City, who tied Real Madrid 1-1 before beating them again 4-0 in the semis, is vowing to stay focused and take it one match at a time.

“We know exactly how important the competition is,” Man City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We’re just focusing on what we have to do. I’ve seen as many Inter games as possible to try to get to know them as well as possible. What is important tomorrow is to put in the best performance we can. That will make the difference.”

Guardiola and company aren’t about to overlook Inter, either. “They can attack you down the middle, they can attack you out wide,” Guardiola added. “That is very difficult to control. If you get into one-on-ones, they can destroy you. We’re going to try and defend as well as possible and just try to put in a good performance.”

This will be the first time Man City and Inter Milan have faced each other. Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Man City Predicted Starting Lineup: GK: Ederson, CB: Kyle Walker, CB: Ruben Dias, CB: Manuel Akanji, DM: John Stones, DM: Rodri, RM: Bernardo Silva, AM: Kevin De Bruyne, AM: Ilkay Gundogan, LM: Jack Grealish, and CF: Erling Haaland

Inter Predicted Starting Lineup: GK: Andre Onana, CB: Matteo Darmian, CB: Francesco Acerbi, CB: Alessandro Bastoni, RM: Denzel Dumfries, CM: Nicolo Barella, CM: Marcelo Brozovic, LM: Federico Dimarco, CF: Edin Dzeko and CF: Lautaro Martinez