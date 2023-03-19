How to Watch Man United vs Fulham FA Cup in US

Manchester United will take on Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester England on March 19.

Man United vs Fulham Preview

Man United just won the first Carabao Cup title in Erik ten Hag’s tenure as manager, beating Newcastle, 2-0, in the finals on February 26. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford both scored for the Red Devils in the win. Now, United has a good chance to add to its trophy case with by winning the FA Cup. Ten Hag and company have to get past a determined Fulham squad to keep those hopes alive.

“Of course, it is huge motivation,” Ten Hag said about his team’s recent championship. “We all really enjoyed Wembley, we all really enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one, get pushed by that idea, and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.”

The Red Devils also entered the quarterfinals of Europa League play with a win over Real Betis on March 16. Man United won on the foot of Rashford, who booted the team’s only goal in the 1-0 victory. Limiting Rashford will be key for Fulham, who enter this one huge underdogs.

As for Fulham, it will have midfielder Joao Palhinha back from suspension for its first FA Cup quarterfinals appearance since 2010. Aleksandar Mitrović is the top goal scorer for Fulham (11), who went on a 7-0 winning streak before losing its last two games.

First, Fulham fell to Brentford, 3-2 on March 6, and later got fleeced by Arsenal, losing 3-0 on March 12. Now, they’ll have to contend with a white-hot United squad.

“If you ask me, if I believe? 100 percent, I believe,” Fulham manager Marco Silva told The Athletic. “I don’t like to talk about the ‘ifs’, we have to prove on the pitch that we are capable of doing it. I’m not saying that we are dreaming of it. I believe we are able to do it if we are at our best level, with full respect to Manchester United. They are the favourites, at home, they’ve won the Carabao Cup. But if you ask me, ‘are we able to do it?’ 100 percent. If it will happen or not, we have to wait.”

Man United will be without Casemiro, who begins serving his four game suspension with this match, and Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are all out with injuries. Layvin Kurzawa, Shane Duffy and Neeskens Kebano are all expected to be out for Fulham.

Over it’s last 15 overall competitions against Fulham, United has not lost. Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Potential Manchester United starting lineup: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Potential Fulham starting lineup: Rodak, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Pereira, Solomon, Mitrovic