How to Watch Manchester United vs Leeds Online in USA

Manchester United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday for each side’s 2021-22 Premier League season opener.

In the US, the match (7:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Manchester United vs Leeds Preview

Manchester United finished second only to Manchester City on the EPL table a season ago, racking up 74 points, 12 fewer than the league champions. The Reds fell on penalties in the Europa League final and reached the EFL Cup semis.

“Everyone is eager and excited to get another new season under way,” goalkeeper David De Gea said, according to the club’s official website.

He added: “Starting with me, and with everyone in the squad, we all have to give absolutely everything, and really be at it, on the top of our game, going all out to achieve big things and win trophies. Because that is what this club deserves.”

The Reds scored a league-second-best 73 goals last year. They added to their firepower over the summer, landing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho with a five-year deal that includes an option for a sixth.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League,” the 21-year-old London native said, per the club’s site. “This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.”

Sancho scored 17 goals and notched 16 assists across 32 Bundesliga contests last year.

“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, per the club’s site.

Leeds finished ninth on the league table last season, with 59 points, 23 of which came across the squad’s final 11 contests. The stretch included seven victories and just one defeat.

“It’s a very exciting time. Everyone was really pleased with how we ended last season, so we’re just trying to work off the back of that,” winger Jack Harrison said, according to the club’s official website.

“Pre-season has been as tough as always. Everyone hears about how hard they are at Leeds United, but it’s been good for us, we’re all in really good shape, and looking forward to get back playing.”

Manchester United pounded the Whites 6-2 in the sides’ last meeting at Old Trafford, in December 2020. Leeds managed a scoreless draw at home in a rematch four months later.

“When we arrive at Old Trafford, it’s the first game of the season, all the fans will be there, then add in all the history with Manchester United,” Harrison said, per his club’s site. “Everything will be amplified, it should be a very interesting game.”