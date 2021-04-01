How to Watch Manifest Season 3 Online Free

Popular supernatural/sci-fi show “Manifest” returns with its third season on Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch Manifest streaming online for free:

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Preview

When we last saw the intrepid travelers from Montego Air Flight 828, Ben (Josh Dallas), Zeke (Matt Long), and Cal (Jack Messina) fell into a frozen lake and Zeke seemingly died saving Cal’s life. However, he came back to life minutes later and appeared to have freed himself from the group’s death date. Ben decided that that meant everyone needed to follow the callings.

Meanwhile, in a struggle between Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), the antidote to Saanvi’s poison broke and the Major died.

And finally, Ben had a vision in which Flight 828 exploded and crashed into the ocean — and then a fishing boat found the tail end in the ocean.

When the show returns, the third season brings “action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?”, according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

The season three premiere episode is called “Tailfin” and its description teases, “Ben heads on an international mission with Vance to seek a clue that may finally unlock the mystery of Flight 828; an intense calling leads newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure of their own; Saanvi attempts to forget her past sins.”

Then on Thursday, April 8, the second episode is called “Deadhead” and its description teases, “A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace to make a difficult decision; Ben enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend; Olive helps a new friend solve a calling.”

“Manifest” also stars Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, and Holly Taylor. It airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.