How to Watch Mariners vs Astros ALDS Online for Free

The Seattle Mariners face a big challenge in World Series regular Houston Astros for the American League Division Series.

All the games in the series will be televised on TBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TBS and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Mariners vs Astros ALDS games online:

Mariners vs Astros ALDS Preview

Seattle (90-72) looks to keep its magical playoff run going against a Houston Astros squad (106-56) that’s well-accustomed to October baseball.

Houston seeks a sixth-straight American League Championship Series appearance, and the Astros look to return to the World Series for a third time since 2017. The Astros fell short l in last year’s World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Making its fifth playoff appearance and first since 2001, Seattle hasn’t ever made it further than the ALCS. The Mariners will need to pull a big upset to make the franchise’s fourth ALCS appearance with a shot at a first World Series appearance.

Houston, a problem is coming. Julio Rodriguez is due. Mariners early HR coming. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/D2O6Nwxaf7 — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONtap) October 10, 2022

Seattle has a solid lineup with Julio Rodriguez, who batted .284 for 28 home runs and 75 RBI in the regular season. Rodriguez had a solid opening game of the Wild Card Series against Toronto on October 7 with 1-3 batting and two runs scored. He only walked once in Game 2 against the Blue Jays as the Mariners looked elsewhere in the lineup to pull off a 7-run comeback win, 10-9, on October 8.

Adam Frazier sent the Blue Jays packing with an RBI double in the ninth inning to win it. Frazier previously had a solid regular season with .238 batting for 42 RBI and three home runs.

“Those are the kind of moments you picture yourself in in the backyard when you’re a kid,” Frazier said via The Associated Press.

Seattle pitchers Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo logged the most innings among the team’s starters in the Wild Card Series. Both Ray and Castillo could play in the Astros series after Game 1, which will have Logan Gilbert on the mound.

Gilbert went 13-6 in the regular season and posted a 3.20 ERA. Castillo throwing again will be a welcome sight for the Mariners. He pitched a shutout against the Blue Jays in a 4-0 Game 1 after his solid regular season with a 3.17 ERA and 4-2 record. Ray and George Kirby will also need to step up against a tough Astros lineup.

Justin Verlander, 6th, 7th & 8th Ks. Thru 3. 😯 pic.twitter.com/HuiU7x3Y9O — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2022

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been tough for everyone to stop this season with a .306 average, 97 RBI and 37 home runs. Joe Altuve also gives opponents trouble with his .300 average, and he posted 57 RBI and 28 home runs in the regular season.

Alex Bregman likewise is a threat with a .259 average along with 23 home runs and 93 RBI. Kyle Tucker gets base runners home effectively. He posted 107 RBI this season along with a .257 average and 30 home runs.

Seattle’s lineup faces a tough pitching rotation. Astros ace Justin Verlander looks as good as ever with a 1.75 ERA and an 18-4 record. Cristian Javier can be trouble amid his 2.54 ERA and 11-9 mark from the regular season. Framber Valez likewise poses a threat with a 2.82 ERA and a 17-6 record.