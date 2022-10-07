How to Watch Mariners vs Blue Jays Playoffs Online for Free

For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners are in the postseason, where they will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in one half of the AL Wild Card round this weekend.

In the US, Games 1 (Friday, 4:07 p.m. ET) and 2 (Saturday, 4:07 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN, and Game 3 (Sunday, 2:07 p.m. ET) will be on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every wild-card game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Mariners vs Blue Jays online:

Mariners vs Blue Jays Preview

The Seattle Mariners (90-72) return to the postseason for the first time in 21 years to face the Toronto Blue Jays (92-70) in an AL Wild Card Series.

“I do believe this team can go very deep in the playoffs and win a World Series. We’ve got that kind of pitching and defense. And we’ve got the ‘it’ factor — and that goes a long way this time of year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said via MLB.com

Toronto ends a different type of playing drought, thanks to COVID protocols. The Blue Jays hadn’t hosted a playoff game since 2016 because the Jays, which appeared in the 2020 and 2021 postseason, couldn’t play in Canada. The Jays played in New York and Florida those years.

“I feel more excitement than pressure,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said via The Globe and Mail. “You have to enjoy that you’re there and not take that for granted. I’ve been told a million times pressure is a privilege that not everyone gets to deal with. So you’ve got to lean into it.”

Seattle has strong pitching in Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert, but the Jays have strong starters in Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman. Who has the edge on starting pitching in the third game, if needed, could make the difference. Castillo wants to be the different in Game 1 at Toronto, which has a noisy home crowd.

“The fans are very important to me,” Castillo told the media via an interpreter according to Sports Net. “The cheering and the noise is something that I really feed off. It’s something that gives me a little more energy, a little more something when I’m on the mound.”

Toronto has a power-hitting lineup Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Matt Chapman, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and Bo Bichette. All five hitters have 24 or more home runs this season. Four of them hit .267 or better, but Chapman can’t be counted out with his .229 average.

“We’ve got to be mentally strong as a group and we have to do the little things,” Guerrero said via an interpreter according to Sports Net. “We’ve got the talent. If we can do the little things, fundamentally, we’re going to be fine.”

Seattle can also hit the ball the deep. Eugenio Suarez, Julio Rodriguez, and Cal Raleigh boast 27 or more home runs. Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .284 batting average, and Ty France is a consistent threat to get on base with his .276 average.