Marquette vs UCLA 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Marquette Golden Eagles (4-1) will head to Edwin W. Pauley Pavilion In Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins (4-1) Friday.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs UCLA online for free:

Marquette vs UCLA Preview

Marquette is coming off an 82-68 win over Green Bay on Tuesday. Koby McEwen led the way for the Golden Eagles, scoring 28 points, and forward Dawson Garcia added 18. Before handling Green Bay, Marquette upset then-13th ranked Wisconsin, 67-65. Three different players scored in double figures for them in that win, and Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski likes the way his team has been sharing the rock.

“We talk a lot about being balanced offensively and on any given night, it can be different guys that, when you look at the stat sheet, lead us in scoring,” Wojciechowski said. “And we just want the ball to find the best shot and the guys who have it going or guys that we’re gonna go to.”

They’ll face another tough test in UCLA, but after upsetting the Badgers, they feel confident they can win again here. “We need to prepare really well,” Wojciechowski added. “UCLA’s an outstanding team, outstanding program, it’ll be our first road game, which is always a new experience for the new guys, but hopefully they’ll be able to meet that challenge head-on.”

The Bruins are fresh from an 83-56 win over San Diego on Wednesday. UCLA had five players score in double figures, led by guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 17 points. Tyger Campbell and Chris Smith had 12 points apiece, forward Cody Riley chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds and Johnny Juzang added 10 points in his first game with the Bruins after transferring over from Kentucky.

UCLA dominated from the start, going up by 10 at the half before going on a 17-1 run in the second half to seal the deal. Head coach Mick Cronin mentioned the addition of Juzang after the game.

“He’s such a weapon with his ability to put it in the basket, so it opens up the floor for a Chris Smith or Jaime to score,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said about the Kentucky transfer. “You have to guard him at all times; He’s a tremendous offensive weapon.”

His new teammates agree. “We’re all excited to have him back in the mix,” Jaquez Jr. said of Juzang. “It was great to see him get his first points at UCLA. He fits in well, coming off screens and playing defense with us.”

The Bruins have now won four in a row, and the Golden Eagles will be a nice test for Cronin and company. The Golden Eagles are averaging 77 points a game, and they’re giving up 62 points per contest, while the Bruins are scoring 80.4 points a game so far, while allowing 67.0 points on defense.

These two teams have not in 56 years, back when Al McGuire and John Wooden were the coaches for Marquette and UCLA, respectively.