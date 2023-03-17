How to Watch Marquette vs Vermont Game Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6, 17-3 in the Big East Conference) will go up against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10, 14-2 America East) in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The game (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS

Here's a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Vermont online for free:

Marquette vs Vermont Preview

The Golden Eagles are fresh from winning the Big East Tournament, beating St. John’s, UConn and Xavier. In the Big East championship against Xavier, the Golden Eagles won with stingy defense and by relying on their playmakers.

Marquette is led by guard Tyler Kolek, who recently won Big East player of the year honors. Against Xavier, Kolek paced the Golden Eagles with 20 points, also hauling in eight rebounds, while guard Kam Jones added 11 points and five boards in the win.

Kolek is among the top five Division I players in both assists per game (7.7) and assist-turnover ratio (3.22) and he’s averaging over 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds per contest. Marquette’s offense has run efficiently through him all year, and his lights-out shooting (he’s hitting 48.3% of his shots from the field and is 39.4% from distance) has made him difficult for opposing teams to defend.

“Teams aren’t going under screens as much as they did last year,” forward Oso Ighodaro said about Kolek. “Tyler put so much work into his shot that any time teams go under, we want him to shoot that shot. He’s a good shooter. It’s really opened our offense up.”

The Catamounts are led by senior Dylan Penn, who averages 13.5 points per game. Fifth-year senior Finn Sullivan is second on the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game and Aaron Deloney is chipping in 11.6 points per contest.

The game will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Golden Eagles are favored by over 10 points. Marquette is netting 79.9 points per game on offense while allowing 70.6 points a game on defense. Vermont is averaging 73.0 points a game and surrendering 66.6 points on defense. This is the big dance, though, and neither stats nor odds will matter much once both teams hit the court — and the Golden Eagles know that going in.

“I think for our guys the hard work that they have put in all year has put us in this position,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said about his team. “We also understand that once the tournament starts, yeah there is seeding, but it’s more about who plays better on that day.”