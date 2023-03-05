How to Watch ‘Married by Mistake’ E! Movie Streaming Online

Chloe Bennet stars in the newest E! original movie, “Married by Mistake,” which premieres on Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the movie on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include E! and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Married by Mistake” streaming live online:

‘Married by Mistake’ Preview

Play

Married by Mistake – OFFICIAL TRAILER After losing her dream job, Riley gets drunk with Nate and the next morning they find themselves married. Accepting Nate's proposal they travel to Tennessee to rescue his family's business, but will they be able to keep up the deception? Watch "Married by Mistake" premiere Sunday, March 5 on E! SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment:… 2023-02-24T20:00:11Z

E! is getting into the romantic comedy TV movie game, having debuted two in February called “Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?” and “Royal Rendezvous.” Now on March 5 comes the third, “Married by Mistake,” starring Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”), Anthony Konechny (“Supergirl”), and Blair Penner (“The Flash”).

The description for the film reads:

After learning that her dream job has fallen through, Riley (Bennet) has a drunken night out with her best friend Nate (Penner)… only to find themselves the next morning in Las Vegas and married. With no job prospects on the horizon, Riley takes Nate up on his offer to move back to his hometown in Tennessee to help rescue his family’s business. Riley’s determination to make a name for herself in the company is complicated by the arrival of Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his attractive older brother (Konechny). Will Riley and Nate be able to keep up the ruse, or will romances both new and old get in the way?

Deadline had more details when they reported that “Married by Mistake” had gone into production in the summer of 2022.

Bennet’s Riley Smith is a recent MBA grad whose world is turned upside-down when she wakes up in Las Vegas with a massive hangover married to her friend and classmate Nate. Penner’s Nate Fisher just graduated with an MBA with Riley. After a wild night in Vegas results in their accidental marriage, Nate offers her a job with his family business back home. Konechny portrays Rhys Bynam, Nate’s brother who recently moved back to his hometown of Cedar Falls, Tennessee to help get the family business back in shape. When he meets Riley, he’s absolutely charmed by her energy and enthusiasm – but matters are complicated when he realizes that she’s married to his brother.

Deadline also reported that “Married by Mistake” was one of six original TV movies E! started development on. They are films that will be “inclusive feel-good stories and characters that are reflective of today’s society.”

“Married by Mistake” premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on E!.