How to Watch Maryland vs Cornell Lacrosse National Championship Online

The top-ranked unbeaten Maryland Terrapins look to cement their place in history and hoist the program’s fourth NCAA title when they take on the seventh-seeded Cornell Big Red in the men’s national championship game on Monday afternoon in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Maryland vs Cornell Lacrosse 2022 Preview

The undefeated Maryland Terrapins (17-0) and the seventh-seeded Cornell Big Red (14-4) face off on Monday afternoon in East Hartford, Connecticut with the national championship and a place in history up for grabs.

Maryland is seeking to become the first unbeaten Division I champion since 2006. They were a game away from achieving that feat last season before they were defeated by a single goal in the national championship game by Virginia. A win on Monday would also leave the Terps as the only 18-0 team in history.

The Terrapins have dominated their opponents this season, winning every conference game by an average of nearly 10 goals and breezing by their first two opponents in the NCAA Tournament – Vermont (21-5) and the two-time reigning national champion Virginia (18-9).

Maryland received more of a test from fifth-seeded Princeton in Saturday’s national semifinal game but was able to hold on to a 13-8 victory to advance to the championship game. The 13 goals were the second-least amount scored in any of the Terps’ games this season.

The Terrapins are led by fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas, who leads the team in goals (59), assists (40) and points (99). The Tewaaraton Award finalist scored four goals in the semifinal win over Princeton, which moved him past Jared Bernhardt for the most goals in program history. Wisnauskas also became just the sixth player in NCAA men’s lacrosse history to tally 200 or more goals.

Like Maryland, Cornell will also be seeking its fourth NCAA national championship on Monday. The Big Red’s last title came in 1977 when they completed a back-to-back run. The 1976 championship game was a tilt between Cornell and Maryland, with the Big Red coming out on top.

Cornell arrives at the national title game fresh off a 17-10 win over sixth-seeded Rutgers in the national semifinal game on Saturday. Fifth-year attacker John Piatelli scored a team-high five goals and junior attacker Michael Long added four tallies.

Piatelli leads the Big Red and the nation in goals this season with 65. The fifth-year attacker has scored 12 times in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

“You grow up [dreaming] of being in the championship and making it to the championship game,” Cornell junior faceoff specialist Angelo Petrakis said. “It’s great to be here, but we have a lot more to do.”

Altogether, the two programs have met six times in the NCAA Tournament, with each team winning three of the contests.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Monday’s national championship game:

No. 1 Maryland Terrapins

17-0, Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Champions

Won every conference game by an average of nearly 10 goals

NCAA Tournament Results: First Round: Maryland 21, Vermont 5 Quarterfinals: Maryland 18, Virginia 9 Semifinals: Maryland 13, Princeton 8

Fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas leads the team with 59 goals, 40 assists and 99 points

Wisnauskas is a Tewaaraton Award finalist

Graduate attacker Keegan Khan is second on the team in goals scored with 35, followed by sophomore attacker Owen Murphy with 34

No. 7 Cornell Big Red

14-4, 4-2 in the Ivy League

NCAA Tournament Results: First Round: Cornell 15, Ohio State 8 Quarterfinals: Cornell 10, University of Delaware 8 Semifinals: Cornell 17, Rutgers 10

Fifth-year attacker John Piatelli leads the team in goals (65) and points (81)

Sophomore attacker CJ Kirst is second on the team in goals (53) and points (76)

2022 Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend Results

Semifinals

No. 7 Cornell 17, No. 6 Rutgers 10

No. 1 Maryland 13, No. 5 Princeton 8

Championship Game