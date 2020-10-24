Maryland vs Northwestern Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Northwestern Wildcats will host the Maryland Terrapins at Ryan Field Saturday in what will be the season debut for both teams.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Maryland vs Northwestern Preview

The Terps had the worst defense in the Big Ten last season, and you can expect Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to exploit that to the best of his ability. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a grad transfer from Indiana, will get the start under center for the Wildcats. Last season at Indiana, Ramsey completed 204 of 300 passes (that’s 68 completion percentage) for 2454 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He has brought experience,” Fitzgerald said about his new quarterback. “He has been through a bunch of Big Ten games, Big Ten battles. He’s a veteran. He’s a guy that has been out in the arena, you can tell that.”

Fitzgerald is likely excited to see what he can do with his new signal-caller, especially after a dismal 3-9 season last year. He will try to exploit a Terps secondary that allowed 271 yards per game through the air last season.

Maryland will have either Lance LeGendre or Taulia Tagovailoa (younger brother of Dolphins quarterback and ex-Alabama standout Tua) under center, but head coach Mike Locksey won’t say publicly until game time which quarterback will start.

“I’m going to take this opportunity and name Taulia LeGendre the quarterback,” Locksley said in jest this week.

For their part, Fitzgerald says the Wildcats will be preparing for both. “You prepare for the video you saw in the past, you try to overturn every stone and then you just adjust accordingly during the game,” Fitzgerald said, adding: “Both guys are very talented. We’ve been able to look at tape on them, maybe not in a Maryland jersey, but tape of them in their skillset.”

The Wildcats were ranked 25th in the country last year in total defense, and they have senior linebacker Paddy Fisher leading a strong corps in the middle, and junior defensive back Greg Newsome returning to lead the secondary.

Maryland closed out their 2019 season with seven consecutive losses, and they don’t want to continue that trend here. For Locksley, though, the game is “Not as much about making a statement as it is going out and showing that we’re prepared to take the next step as we build the program and continue to build the foundation on which we hope to create championship type of football.”

The Wildcats are currently favored by 11 points, and a win here would give Fitzgerald No. 100 for his career, so there may be a little extra motivation coming from the Northwestern sideline in this one.