The Masked Singer 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The bright costumes and guessing games are back when “The Masked Singer” returns for its eighth season on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch "The Masked Singer" live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don't record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Masked Singer” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Preview

First Look: Season Eight | THE MASKED SINGER

Hit reality singing competition “The Masked Singer” has announced a new format change and the celebrity guest lineup for season eight — and it includes several “Dancing With the Stars” alumni. FOX made the announcement as part of its Television Critics Association summer press tour day on September 7.

According to the FOX press release, each episode of season eight will “feature several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode.”

It continues:

The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front row seat in the “Masked Singer” VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking. For the first time ever, they won’t have to wait to find out what celebrity they were competing against! Next, the top two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of “The Masked Singer” and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semi-finals.

The show has also announced its all-new themed episodes, which include: “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.”

“The themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design… and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!” teases the press release.

This season will boast 22 different celebrities competing in costumes, with new ones introduced every week. The costumes FOX revealed so far include Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog and Mummies. The season eight contestants have earned a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The celebrity guests include composer Lance Bass, Donny Osmond, Danielle Fishel, Jodie Sweetin, Drew Carey, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, comedian Will Arnett, actor Leslie Jordan, comedian Joel McHale, actress Tori Spelling, comedian Jon Lovitz, comedian Carrot Top, the Blue Man Group, and singer Sheila E.

“The Masked Singer” season eight returns on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.