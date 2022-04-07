Masters 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Green Jacket is likely to be draped over new shoulders at the 2022 Masters, despite the participation of defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. He won’t be among the favorites when play gets underway this year at Augusta on Thursday.

Instead, course expert Jon Rahm and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler are at the forefront of the leading contenders. There’s also more than a few familiar names set to be involved, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN (Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET), but you can also watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the Masters live on ESPN+.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Masters online:

McIlroy, Spieth Can Upset Masters 2022 Favorites

Rahm is the player to watch because of his familiarity with the Augusta National Golf Club. He’s never finished in the summit position on these greens, but the Spaniard has secured four consecutive top-10 finishes. This is a player who knows every pitfall on the course.

Scheffler doesn’t have the same comfort level, but the 25-year-old is the player in form. He’s enjoyed a meteoric rise within a matter of weeks, according to CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter:

Scottie Scheffler six weeks ago. • 0 wins in 70 PGA Tour starts

• $8.7M career earnings

• Ranked No. 14 in the world Scottie Scheffler today. • 3 wins in 75 PGA Tour starts

• $14.9M career earnings

• Ranked No. 1 in the world — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 27, 2022

Scheffler has all the momentum, but an old hand like McIlroy can’t be written off easily. The 32-year-old is still chasing the coveted and rare Grand Slam. His last major was the 2014 U.S. PGA Championship.

McIlroy let himself down at Augusta last year, failing to make the cut for Masters Weekend after shooting six over par during the opening two rounds. Performances like those have experts, including Porter, doubting McIlroy’s chances: “His top-10 record at this event is tremendous (nobody has more than his six over the last 10 years), but he has yet to properly execute what he referenced earlier this week as a ‘negative’ game plan where he plays away from trouble, takes full advantage of the par 5s and hits everything pin high.”

While inconsistency continues to live in his game, McIlroy is as technically sound as any top contender when he’s in the groove.

It’s a similar story for Spieth, who had to settle for a share of third place at seven under in 2021. Like McIlroy, Spieth is near flawless when he finds his rhythm, the way he did on the par-four 14th a year ago:

Jordan Spieth moves to a tie for second place with a second birdie in a row. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0Toj0tckK8 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2021

Spieth, 28, needs to be just as automatic on the greens this week, something he couldn’t manage at the recent Texas Open. He expressed his disappointment with his putting, per Joe Mustian of the Masters official site: “I missed nine putts inside of 6 feet this week. That’s really, really bad. It was the worst I’ve ever putted in a professional event.”

If Spieth can fix the clutch end of his game, he’s a good shout to spring a major surprise this week. Naturally, Woods’ return from serious leg injuries suffered after a car crash in February, 2021, has garnered the most attention, but fans shouldn’t overlook less-heralded veterans like Spieth and McIlroy when choosing a winner.