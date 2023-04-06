Masters 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

It’s time again for a tradition unlike any other. The 2023 Masters Tournament kicks off Thursday, April 6 and runs through Sunday, April 9, with TV coverage of the tournament airing on ESPN (Thursday-Friday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+ (most complete coverage), FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Masters:

Offering more extensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, ESPN+ is the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of The Masters:

There will be several different broadcast options for each day of the tournament, including featured groups (which will include Tiger Woods’ group on Thursday), featured holes (three separate feeds: 4, 5 & 6; 15 &16; Amen Corner) and a main feed.

If you just want a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ (which has additional coverage of the tournament) and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Masters 2023 Preview

The 2023 Masters is the 87th edition of the tournament and Scottie Scheffler is looking to see if he can be the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods did it in 2001 and 2002.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, he and last year’s runner-up Rory McIlroy are favored at 7 to 1 odds to win, followed by Jon Rahm at 9 to 1, Jordan Spieth at 16 to 1`, Patrick Cantlay at 18 to 1 and Justin Thomas at 20 to 1.

The tee times on Thursday range from 7:40 a.m. Eastern to 2 p.m. Eastern, with honorary starters and golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson kicking off the tournament.

The first- and second-round groupings are as follows in order of tee time for round one:

Mike Weir and Kevin Na

Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings and Matthew McClean (A)

Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch

Fred Couples, Russell Henley and Alex Noren

Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner and Louis Oosthuizen

Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee and Harrison Crowe (A)

Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa and Keith Mitchell

Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, and Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes and Thomas Pieters

Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)

Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk and Keegan Bradley

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Kurt Kitayama

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im

Jose Maria Olazabal and Cameron Champ

Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore and Aldrich Potgieter (A)

J.T. Potson, Francesco Molinari and Bryson DeChambeau

Berhard Langer, Mito Pereira and Ben Carr (A)

Danny Willett, Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka

Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III and Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim

Billy Horschel, Harris English and Ryan Fox

Zach Johnson, Jason Day and Gordon Sargent (A)

Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson, Corey Connors and Justin Rose

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Sam Bennett (A)

Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau

The Masters official website airs live coverage of holes 4, 5 & 6; Amen Corner (holes 11, 12 and 13), holes 15 & 16, and four featured groups.

The featured groups for Thursday are as follows:

10:18 a.m., Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:42 a.m., Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

1:36 p.m., Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

2:00 p.m., Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

The Masters airs live throughout the day on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 on ESPN and on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 on CBS.