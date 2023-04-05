Masters Par 3 Contest 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Masters Par 3 Contest took a couple of years off for COVID, but returned in 2022 and is back in full throttle in 2023 with a makeover for the course.

The 2023 Par 3 Contest will be broadcast live on ESPN+ from Noon to 3 p.m. ET, and on ESPN from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Masters Par 3 contest:

Not only is ESPN+ to best way to watch the most comprehensive coverage of the actual Masters tournament, but it will also have exclusive live coverage of the Par 3 Contest starting at Noon ET:

In addition to the Par 3 Contest, ESPN+ will have several different broadcast options for each day of the actual tournament Thursday through Sunday, including featured groups, featured holes (three separate feeds: 4, 5 & 6; 15 &16; Amen Corner) and a main feed.

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ (which has additional coverage of the tournament) and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Masters Par 3 Contest 2023 Preview

The 2022 Masters Par 3 contest ended in a tie between Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir. It was just the third tie in the history of the contest, which dates back to 1960.

In 2023, the par 3 course at Augusta National Golf Club will look shiny and new, as it underwent a huge renovation after last year’s Masters finished. The major changes came to holes one through five on the nine-hole par 3 course.

The Masters official website details the changes as follows:

The alterations were led by Nos. 1 through 5 being rerouted and the removal of trees to open viewing options and capacity for patrons. Agronomical improvements included Nos. 1-5 being sandcapped to assist significantly when there is rain, putting surfaces at those holes being replaced with an alternative variety of bentgrass as opposed to Augusta’s traditional A-1 and those same greens being recontoured. The new grass at the Par 3 course will serve as a testing ground, like how the transition from bermudagrass to bentgrass was first tested on the Par 3 course in the late 1970s before the regular course changed in 1981. Earthwork was completed to rebuild the DeSoto Springs Pond dam at the center of the course to better manage stormwater, and a new irrigation system was added. The project was completed in less than five months. A primary goal of the renovation was to make for wider corridors for patrons to move around and to open the viewing options where multiple greens can be seen from one location. The steep grade was reduced from the entry point at Butler and Eisenhower Cabins and improved the arrival experience for players and their families. The Par 3 Contest water fountain, previously located adjacent to the putting green, is now left of the seventh hole, more centrally located for patrons. An enlarged building that combines merchandise, concessions and expanded restrooms is situated left of No. 5.

Traditionally, the par 3 contest is a family affair. Wives, girlfriends, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews all turn out to act as caddies for the entrants. According to the Masters website, the holes range from 70 yards to 140 yards. There have been 94 holes-in-one made over the 60+ years of the par 3 contest; in 2016, a record was set with nine holes-in-one. Interestingly enough, no par 3 contest winner has ever gone on to win the Masters in that same year.

The Masters Par 3 2023 contest airs live on Wednesday, April 5 beginning at noon Eastern time on ESPN and ESPN Plus.