How to Watch Mavericks vs Real Madrid Live Stream for Free

The Dallas Mavericks continue their road trip overseas, taking on Luka Doncic’s former team Real Madrid at the WiZink Center in Spain on Tuesday, October 10.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest (Mavericks markets) and nationally on NBA TV

Mavericks vs Real Madrid Preview

The Mavs just finished up their two-game preseason stretch against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the United Arab Emirates, with the T-Wolves winning both matchups.

“I thought the trip was a positive in so many ways when you look at the health [of the team],” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We leave here healthy and headed to Madrid. We get back to work on Monday. We’ll have tomorrow [Sunday] off. But again, a lot of positives.”

The Timberwolves won the first game, 111-99 on October 5 before winning again two days later in the second matchup, 104-96. In the Mavs’ most recent loss to the T-Wolves, superstar Luka Doncic played the first half only and finished with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jaden Hardy led the Mavs in scoring with 22 points in the loss.

“The key is obviously to get better, to get to know the team, but not to get injured, too,” Doncic said last week. “Not to play a lot of minutes because I’m going to play a lot of minutes in the season.”

Now, Doncic and company will face his former team, who he won a championship with in the EuroLeague in 2018. It will be his first time playing against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid is fresh from a 93-74 win over Bàsquet Girona on October 8. Five players scored in double figures for the led by guard Dzanan Musa, who finished with 14 points and three assists in just over 19 minutes.

“It is a great honor for Real Madrid to be able to face one of the biggest clubs in the world of basketball,” former Real Madrid footballer and the team’s Director of Institutional Relations Emilio Butragueno said about the matchup. “It causes great emotion for all Real Madrid fans and all of us who love basketball. It’s going to be a very special day for all Madrid fans. One of the great idols of basketball and world sport, our beloved Luka Doncic, returns home. … It is a great event that confirms what Madrid means as one of the great world capitals. All of us who love basketball are going to enjoy a game that we will never forget.”

Dallas is set to play a lone preseason game in the United States, when they take on the Detroit Pistons on October 20 at American Airlines Center.