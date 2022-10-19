Mavericks vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Phoenix Suns players can avenge a brutal playoff loss the Dallas Mavericks when the two teams meet on Wednesday, October 19.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Mavericks vs Suns streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Mavericks vs Suns live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Mavericks vs Suns live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Mavericks vs Suns live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Mavericks vs Suns live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Mavericks vs Suns live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Mavericks vs Suns Preview

Arguably no NBA season-opening game carries more weight than this one, though Phoenix Suns players such as star guard Devin Booker might not agree.

“Everybody will make it something more than it is,” Booker said via Arizona Sports. “Obviously, be nice to win, but it’s one out of 82.”

A promising season for the Suns blew up in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals last season. Fresh off of an NBA Finals appearance, the Suns earned the league’s best record and No. 1 seed in the West.

It looked like the Suns’ year, but the Mavericks’ Game 7 performance eclipsed that in a 123-90 route that wasn’t as close as the final score. Now, the Suns return with much of the same team to take on the Mavericks for the first time since that game.

“It just happened to be the team that we got put out by,” Booker said per Arizona Sports. “People gonna be coming in saying revenge game but whether we win by 30, lose by 30 — we still have 81 more games to go.”

“So maybe later in the season when we match up against each other in the playoffs that’ll be something,” Booker added. “We obviously want to win but I don’t think it’s gonna be what everyone hypes it up to be.”

Suns forward came Johnson compares to the first time they faced the team that bounced them in the 2021 NBA Finals.

“I think we kind of had that feeling the first time we played Milwaukee here last year,” Johnson said per Arizona Sports. “I remember it was a little vindication. It added fuel to the fire. As competitors, man, we do everything to get fuel to the fire.”

Dallas, which fell short of the NBA Finals, enters the season with enormous expectations. The Mavericks fell in the Western Conference Finals against NBA campion Golden State, and this year’s Mavericks squad has some of the same key players — including MVP contender Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson but added key talent in Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee, Reggie Bullock, and Spencer Dinwiddie. For McGree, it marks the first time going up against the Suns since, well, the infamous Game 7.

“It sort of feels different just because of the way (Suns) lost my last game in Phoenix to the team I’m on now. It’s a little different for sure,” McGree said via the Arizona Republic’s Danna Scott.