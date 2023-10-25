Mavs vs Spurs Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The NBA returns, as the Dallas Mavericks head to the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25 to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Celtics vs Knicks Live Stream Guide

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Celtics vs Knicks live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Celtics vs Knicks live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Celtics vs Knicks live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Mavs vs Spurs Preview

All eyes will be on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who will be making his NBA regular season debut against the Mavs.

San Antonio had a disappointing 22-60 record last season and it won the Draft Lottery. Now, the rebuild begins with the 7-foot-4, 19 year old sensation. Wembanyama averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 20.9 minutes a game in two preseason appearances. It will be exciting to see how he plays in his first-ever NBA game.

The Spurs also added Sandro Mamukelashvili and Cedi Osman this offseason, but Wemby will be the focal point.

On the other side, Dallas finished with a 38-44 overall record last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Mavs averaged 114.2 points a game last year, and they gave up 114.1 points per contest. This season, superstar Luka Doncic and company are looking to break out of the throes of mediocrity.

Doncic played in 66 games last season and averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. Together with Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Dwight Powell, the team brought all of its core players back. Doncic is questionable for this game, however.

The Mavs added Dereck Lively II with the No. 12 overall pick, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table. Dallas also brought Grant Williams over from the Boston Celtics and Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings.

Mavs vs Spurs: What They’re Saying

“We’ve been slept on, I feel like we’ve been overlooked as far as saying we don’t have good talent. I feel like we put in a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, once we get out there on the court, can’t no media talent play for us, can’t no coach play for us. I feel like when I look to the left and right I’m pretty comfortable with who I have going to war for me each and every night. I’m excited. I feel like my teammates are excited. We’re ready to stir some things up.” — Spurs guard Keldon Johnson.

“Some of them know their roles, it’s easy. Some of them on the fringes, with the new faces, you have to kind of see what they can handle. So as the weeks go on here early, we’ll find out who can do what and who can handle certain situations and then we’ll start to define their role. It’s hard to do that in the preseason with all the different combinations and all the new faces we have right now. But I think as we get through the first 10, roles will be pretty much defined. And that all goes with everyone being healthy.” — Mavs head coach Jason Kidd on his squad.