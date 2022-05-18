Mavs vs Warriors Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks kick off the Western Conference Finals with Game 1 on Wednesday night from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Mavs vs Warriors Game 1 Preview

The Golden State Warriors and their championship pedigree take on Luka Doncic and the upstart Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, which gets underway with Game 1 from the Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

The Warriors advanced to the conference finals after a dominating 4-1 series win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round and a tight 4-2 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the conference semifinals.

The Mavericks have arrived after winning their first playoff series since 2011 (a 4-2 win over the Utah Jazz in the first round) and upsetting the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the second round in seven games.

The Warriors have a major advantage in postseason experience, with the core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green having been a part of the teams that made five straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015-19. They remain hungry to improve on a championship legacy that is already written in the history books.

“I think we still have to prove that we want to go down as some of the greats,” Thompson said. “And the greats have won in multiple decades, and we have yet to win in the 2020s. So it’s right there for us.”

The Mavericks are led by one of the game’s brightest stars, two-time All-NBA First Team member Luka Doncic, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists this postseason. The three-time All-Star ranked third in the league in points per game this season and fifth in assists per game.

Doncic propelled the first-half onslaught in Game 7 against the Suns on Sunday, matching Phoenix’s output of 27 points at the half. The Mavericks stunned the West’s top seed, beating them by 33 on the road in the decisive contest.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into the opening game of this Western Conference Finals series:

No. 3 Golden State Warriors

53-29, finished second in the Pacific Division

Defeated the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round (4-1) and eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second round (4-2)

Guard Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in scoring this postseason with 26.9 points per game in 11 contests played

Guard Klay Thompson is averaging 20.4 points per game in the playoffs

Guard Jordan Poole is averaging 19.3 points per game this postseason

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

52-30, finished second in the Southwest Division

Got past the Jazz in six games in the first round (4-2) and then upset the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games in the second round (4-3)

Guard Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in scoring, rebounding and assists this postseason with 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game

Guard Jalen Brunson is averaging 22.9 points per game in the playoffs

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 13.2 points per game this postseason

Warriors vs Mavericks Western Conference Finals Schedule