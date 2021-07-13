How to Watch Maya Moore 30 for 30 Documentary Online

The latest installment in ESPN’s “30 for 30” docuseries is “Breakaway,” which tells the story of WNBA superstar Maya Moore and her fight for Jonathan Irons’ freedom. The film premieres Tuesday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

'Breakaway' Preview





Play



30 for 30 Breakaway | Official Trailer | ESPN Maya Moore was one of the best women's basketball players in the world when she stepped away from the sport in 2019 for a remarkable reason: to fight for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned. 'Breakaway' will premiere on July 13 at 9pm ET on ESPN.

Executive produced by “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts,” “Breakaway” highlights the sports career and activism of WNBA superstar Maya Moore. The documentary chronicles Moore leaving her spectacular professional sports career behind to “fight for justice,” according to the ESPN press release.

It continues:

Directed by Rudy Valdez, the documentary explores the story of Moore, who was one of the best basketball players in the world when she stepped away from the sport for a remarkable reason: to fight for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned. In 2019, after four WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA MVP award, three All-Star MVPs, and a scoring title, Moore decided to take a sabbatical from basketball at the age of 29 to devote herself full-time to working for the release of a man named Jonathan Irons, who was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. “Breakaway” chronicles a search for justice, and a relationship that changed the lives of two people forever. Moore redirected her winning spirit to Irons’ cause, forming the “Win with Justice” campaign to educate the public on the power of prosecutors and organize for his freedom. After years of advocacy, Irons’ conviction was finally overturned last spring, and he was a free man by the summer. Irons was clear about Moore’s role in this victory: “She saved my life.” He was also clear about what she meant to him; hours after his release, he asked for her hand in marriage. They quietly tied the knot shortly thereafter. In light of their happy ending, some may see Moore’s basketball leave as simply a romantic sacrifice. But that does a disservice to her nearly life-long commitment to criminal justice reform. Moore has walked the walk of an athlete activist for years, investing herself deeply in the day-to-day struggle for justice. Winning Irons’ freedom was just the beginning.

“I wanted to make this film not only to honor and celebrate the incredible criminal justice reform advocacy that Maya has been working toward with Jonathan Irons, but also to tell a very human story that is often told inhumanely,” said director Rudy Valdez in a statement. “I hope the film sheds light on how society demonizes both those behind bars and those connected at home and inspires people to find inner strength and fight against a system that does not want us to win.”

In addition to being the subject of the latest “30 for 30” documentary, Moore was recently honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the 2021 ESPY Awards. Roberts presented Moore with the honor on July 10, 2021 — what would have been Ashe’s 78th birthday.

“I’m so honored to be able to continue to share this powerful story with the world by receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award,” said Moore in a statement. “In the face of injustice, the courage to care about justice, human dignity and freedom is now able to be celebrated in this momentous way and I’m so happy for Jonathan and all who helped contribute to this victory!”

“30 for 30: Breakaway” premieres Tuesday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.