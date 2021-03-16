Mayans MC Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. returns for its third season on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Mayans MC Season 3 streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mayans MC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. FX is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Mayans MC live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mayans MC live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Mayans MC live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FX, and it’s just $10 for the first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mayans MC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Mayans MC’ Season 3 Preview

Mayans M.C. | Season 3: Official Trailer [HD] ft. JD Pardo | FXOne wrong move could start a war. Watch the OFFICIAL SEASON 3 TRAILER now. Mayans returns March 16th. Next day FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Mayans M.C. clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the… 2021-02-22T16:59:55Z

Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of popular FX show Sons of Anarchy, which ran on the network from 2008 to 2014. Mayans follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a new member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club that runs the show around the California-Mexico border. The new season is going to take things back to the Sons of Anarchy Redwood Original club. The FX description reads:

Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder, while their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made. After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

The description for the season three premiere, titled “Pap Struggles With the Death Angel,” promises, “A border shutdown squeezes the Mayan’s heroin trade setting off an internal clash over the future.”

The description for episode two, titled “The Orneriness of Kings” and airing directly after the premiere, reads, “Now a full patch member, EZ proposes a bold plan that could change the course of the club.”

On March 23 comes episode three, titled “Overreaching Don’t Pay.” Its description reads, “Seeing an opportunity, Bishop sets EZ’s plan into motion,” and on March 30 comes season four, “Our Gang’s Dark Oath,” which promises, “The M.C. scrambles to find a solution to its heroin problem; EZ digs to discover who betrayed the club.”

The series co-stars Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.