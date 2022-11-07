Where to Watch Memphis vs Vandy Basketball Game Today

The 2022-2023 NCAA men’s basketball season is kicking off this week and one of the marquee matchups is the Memphis Tigers taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Memphis vs Vanderbilt Preview

In the 2021-2022 men’s basketball season, the Vanderbilt Commodores finished 19-12 and went to the quarterfinals of the NIT. The Memphis Tigers, meanwhile, finished with a 22-11 record overall, earning a bid to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament where they defeated Boise State in the first round before losing in a close one in the second round to No. 1-seeded Gonzaga.

Vanderbilt and Memphis haven’t played each other since 2005; Vanderbilt holds an 8-5 all-time advantage in the series.

In a pre-game interview with the Vanderbilt Hustler, the Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse said they’re excited to take on Memphis.

“We’ve been talking about [playing Memphis] for a while. It’s an exciting one for the state of Tennessee, obviously have two former NBA players coaching with an opportunity to compete against each other. We feel like they’re a great team to have on our schedule and, hopefully, on our resume,” said Stackhouse, adding, “Hopefully, this is something that generates excitement for both sides of the state.”

Stackhouse also said that Kendric Davis, a transfer from Southern Methodist University, is definitely a concern, but they’re preparing for the whole team.

“We are gonna prepare for the Memphis Tigers, not just one player,” Stackhouse said. “We’re very aware of [Davis], we know that he’s a big talent in a small package similar to how we see Ezra [Manjon]. A lot of quickness, ability to get into the paint and do some different things — a really good point guard, but we’re gonna focus on how to handle them as a group, and I’m pretty sure that we will pay some special attention to his special talents, but it’s Vandy against Memphis.”

In his own pre-game interview, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said it’s harder to start the season ont he road and against a big-time program.

“It’s very different and it’s much tougher because you don’t get a chance to play in front of your crowd, get comfortable, get a real game under your belt where you’re battling and it really counts, so I think the idea behind it was to play tough opponents early and at Vandy and at St. Louis are two tough teams to start with. I wanted to just test myself and our team, see where we are early,” said Hardaway.

The Memphis vs Vanderbilt game is Monday, November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.