How to Watch Miss State vs Memphis Football Without Cable

Mike Leach and Mississippi State open the 2022 season with an intriguing matchup against the Memphis Tigers in Starkville on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Memphis vs Mississippi State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Memphis vs Mississippi State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Memphis vs Mississippi State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Memphis vs Mississippi State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Memphis vs Mississippi State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Memphis vs Mississippi State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Memphis vs Miss State Preview

In the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Bulldogs are 16.5-point favorites over the Tigers. In 2021, neither team had a very strong year, with the Tigers going 6-6 without a bowl game appearance and the Bulldogs going 7-6 with a loss in the Liberty Bowl.

Despite that, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said they are excited for this matchup and the chance to play a great SEC opponent (via 247 Sports).

“Obviously, there is a lot of excitement for the season opener. We are excited to get down to Starkville on Saturday. We have had great preparation leading up to this. We know the challenges that we face as we head down to play an SEC opponent in Mississippi State. Obviously, they have a fantastic roster. Coach (Mike) Leach has done a wonderful job everywhere he’s been. They have a prolific offense,” said Silverfield, adding, “We know what kind of atmosphere it’s going to be down there in Starkville. That’s the nature of it, but we welcome the challenge of it. That’s part of college football. The bigger and better the environment the more exciting it is. I expect out guys to take that bull by the horns and be excited about it.”

Leach echoed those sentiments in his own press conference, saying, “You’re just excited to play. Games are the best part of it. There’s a point to where you’re tired of playing each other, you want an opponent. So I think we’re all excited about that. Bulldog fans, now, are excited to see if two years of build-up will pay off in 2022. The time should be right, right?”

Leach also said that they have to treat every game the same, regardless of who they are playing.

“If you take pride in being a good football player, you should do it all the time,” Leach said. “It shouldn’t be dictated by the opponent, it should be dictated by you wanting to be the best person you can be. I get a kick out of somebody (talking) about being in the NFL and all that other stuff, then they practice one way and talk about the NFL the other way.”

He added, “They’ve got most of their guys back too. I think they’re a good team. I think they have good speed. Got some big guys. I thought that their quarterback (Seth Henigan) had an impressive first year… and I’m sure he’s better than he was last year.”

The Memphis at Mississippi State game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU.