How to Watch Mexico vs Poland Online for Free in USA

Mexico and Poland will clash in a Group C showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on November 22.

In the US, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Mexico vs Poland streaming live online:

Mexico vs Poland Preview

Poland will be led by striker Robert Lewandowski, and the group is hoping to avenge their last appearance in the tournament in 2018, when they lost consecutive matches to Senegal and Colombia.

“My aim is for my team to play matches on their terms,” Poland head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said. “That means properly preparing for each opponent and tailoring our tactics specifically with them in mind. That’s why we pay a lot of attention to analysing our rivals. The role of the coach is to know his opponents so well that they can talk about them for hours. However, the players only need to know the essence, and it’s our responsibility as coaches to pass that on to them. We also want to be flexible. We’re not committed to a particular formation.”

On the other side, Mexico was eliminated in the Round of 16 last time around in 2018 and will be led in their efforts this year by a formidable striker of their own in Raul Jimenez, who should be fully recovered from a hip injury. Mexico also expects to see a rowdy crowd cheering them on in the opener.

“Against Poland, there will be 50,000 Mexicans cheering for the team, that is guaranteed,” Mexico manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said prior to the matchup. “The question is if the team is up to the level of a World Cup and the rivals, and that we get through the games, that will change people’s opinions.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both squads heading into the matchup:

POLAND: Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma). Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina). Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

MEXICO: Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez) Defenders: Nestro Araujo (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Gerardo Artega (Genk), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Johan Vazquez (Cremonese), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca) Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Peneda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey) Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Fuenes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (Club America), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Alexis Vega (Chivas)