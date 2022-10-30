Where to Watch Miami vs Indiana (PA) Basketball Game Today

Miami hosts the next round of Indiana (Pa.)’s epic college basketball exhibition slate on Sunday, October 30.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Miami vs Indiana (PA):

Miami vs Indiana (PA) Preview

Indiana (Pa.) arguably boasts the most attractive exhibition college basketball schedule in the country — at least for Division II programs.

The Crimson Hawks opened its exhibition schedule with a competitive showing at Syracuse, an 86-68 defeat in the JMA Dome on October 25. Now, IUP faces Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, on Sunday.

Miami returns talent from an NCAA tournament run to the Elite Eight in March. IUP, which made last season’s Division II semifinals, arguable gets an even bigger tune-up in the Hurricanes after facing Syracuse. The Orange finished below .500 and missed the Big Dance last season.

IUP’s Dave Morris, showed he can compete with the big boys as he scored 21 points and dished 10 assists for a double double against the Orange. Ethan Porterfield scored 17 points for the Crimson Hawks, and Tomiwa Sulaiman added 12 points.

Despite being exhibition play, Syracuse played three of its five starters 30 minutes or more. Joseph Girard III led the way for the Orange with 17 points and five assists. Benny Williams tallied a double double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jesse Edwards scored 16 points, Judah Mintz added 14.

While Syracuse has height among its starters with players such as Edwards at 6-foot-9, Miami doesn’t. The Hurricanes lost its three tallest players from last year’s squad: Deng Gak, Rodney Miller, and Sam Waardenburg.

“We’re going to play smaller ball,” Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga said via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Miami has three freshmen, 6-foot-8 or taller, who likely won’t start this season — A.J. Casey, Danilo Jovanovich, and Favour Aire. The Hurricanes will look to veterans such as Isaiah Wong, who scored 15.3 points and grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game last season. The Hurricanes also return Jordan Miller, who posted 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per night.

“There’s another level to my game,” Wong said via The Associated Press. “Every year, there’s always something to improve on. I’m always in the gym, just working out, trying to be more consistent as a player and just trying to help myself, better myself every season and just trying to help the team as much as possible.”