Where to Watch Miami vs Lafayette Basketball 2022

Miami takes on Lafayette to tip-off another season of big expectations on Monday, November 7.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Lafayette vs Miami:

Lafayette vs Miami Preview

Miami looks to keep going strong after making the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season.

“I think milestones are great and I think symbolism is great. The banner is a symbol of all the hard work that went into last season by a lot of people,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said via MiamiHurricanes.com. “Charlie Moore, Isaiah Wong, Kam McGusty, Jordan Miller and Sam Waardenburg, they get a lot of credit. But we could not have accomplished what we did without the help of Bensley Joseph, Wooga Poplar, Anthony Walker, Deng Gak, Rodney Miller and Harlond Beverly. A lot of guys had to contribute to our success last season. Some of it was just [about being] a great practice player, being a great guy on the scout team, like Filip Gkogkos, Thomas Oosterbroek and Jakai Robinson.”

“Guys have to chip in and help wherever they can when their chance comes,” Larranaga added. “Every one of our players was ready to do that.”

Hurricanes players begin their journey back to the Big Dance begins with Lafayette on Monday. Miami doesn’t have the height it enjoyed last season with its three tallest players gone from last season: Deng Gak, Rodney Miller, and Sam Waardenburg.

“We’re going to play smaller ball,” Larranaga told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

With that said the Hurricanes still have Isaiah Wong, who steps up big often. Wong averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.

“There’s another level to my game,” Wong said according to The Associated Press. “Every year, there’s always something to improve on. I’m always in the gym, just working out, trying to be more consistent as a player and just trying to help myself, better myself every season and just trying to help the team as much as possible.”

Lafayette went 10-20 last season and hasn’t seen a winning season since the COVID-shortened campaign of 2019-2022. The Leopards won 19 games that season but have only won 19 games since then.

While the Hurricanes can take a first step toward another NCAA tournament run, Larranaga doesn’t want his team looking past the Leopards or anyone else.

“I think you can’t look back and all of a sudden start thinking, ‘Well, we need to do that again.’ The first thing is, you’ve got to think in the present, work in the present and prepare for the present because if you look in the past or you look too far forward into the future, you’re not going to be able to play as well,” Larrañaga said via MiamiHurricanes.com. “You’ve got to really focus on the job at hand. You can never underestimate an opponent. We lost to Central Florida at home. We almost lost to Florida Atlantic there; Isaiah Wong made a game-winning shot with a second left. That’s the kind of thing [that can happen]. You’ve got to prepare one day at a time, one game at a time. I think, when you do that, you have a much better chance of accomplishing your goals.”

“[You don’t] look down the road and say, ‘Well, we reached the Elite Eight so this year we’ve got to try to get to the Final Four,'” Larranaga added. “No, every year you should try to get to the Final Four, every year you should try to win the national championship, every year we should try to win the ACC Tournament and win the ACC regular season. Those goals don’t really change. You’ve got to work at them every day.”