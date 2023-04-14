Where to Watch Miami Football Spring Game Today

Spring has sprung and that means it is time for spring football, as the University of Miami spring football game kicks off on Friday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Miami Spring Game:

Miami Spring Game 2023 Preview

For the second year in a row, DRV PNK Stadium will host the Miami Hurricanes spring football game. Last year’s game was a sellout; it is a free but ticketed event and last year’s featured several Hurricanes legends in attendance, including Antrel Rolle, Bryant McKinnie, Chuck Foreman and Jaelan Phillips, according to the International Miami CF site.

The spring football game kicks off the 2023 football season that includes the following opponents (TV times and channel are TBA):

Friday, September 1 vs the Miami (OH) Redhawks in Miami, FL

Saturday, September 9 vs the Texas A&M Aggies in Miami

Thursday, September 14 vs Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Miami

Saturday, September 23 vs the Temple Owls in Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, September 30 BYE WEEK

Saturday, October 7 vs the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Miami

Saturday, October 14 vs the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, October 21 vs the Clemson Tigers in Miami

Saturday, October 28 vs the Virginia Cavaliers in Miami

Saturday, November 4 vs the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh, NC

Saturday, November 11 vs the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, FL

Saturday, November 18 vs the Louisville Cardinals in Miami

Friday, November 24 vs the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Saturday, December 2 is the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, NC

In a pre-game press conference, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said that he loves to see the alumni come out for spring football and he really likes what he has seen so far.

“Just coming off the field, wrapping up a large segment of scrimmage work today with our players. Good to see a lot of familiar faces out there, guys that had a chance to play with or play for a lot of former coaches. There’s a lot of energy and it’s good for our guys to see that. The alumni have always been a huge part of why guys come here and they showed up strong. Looking forward to seeing them on Friday at the spring game as well,” said Cristobal.

He added, “Overall, very excited for the progress from our entire football team and we still have three days of practice … we’re getting a little bit more consistent but not consistent enough. I would say the way that they’re approaching their dailies … understanding that finishing a play and finishing collectively on a play is just as important as the technique that goes into starting the play … we’re thrown a lot at them schematically and they’ve taken and done a good job, that’s been really good. Some of the older players have really stepped up.”

The University of Miami spring football game kicks off on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ACCNX.