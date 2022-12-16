Miami OH vs UAB Live Stream: How to Watch Bahamas Bowl for Free

Bowl Season 2022-2023 is upon is. For the 2022 Bahamas Bowl, the Miami University of Ohio Red Hawks are taking on the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers in Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas.

The game (11:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Miami OH vs UAB streaming live online:

Bahamas Bowl 2022 Preview

The Bahamas Bowl is the first bowl game of the 2022-2023 postseason. It features the Miami University of Ohio Red Hawks taking on the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers in the capital city of the Bahamas.

The Blazers are favored to win the game by 10.5 points, but Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin said that after losing their starting quarterback in the season opener, they were pleased to finish 6-6 and become bowl eligible.

“It’s been a grinding year. They all are, but this one obviously, when you losing your starting [quarterback] in the opener, it throws your season upside down immediately,” said Martin, adding, “Every week you looked up and it’s low-scoring and it’s tightly contested and you know points aren’t going to be that easy to come by for us, so there’s no margin for error. Every possession, every punt, every punt return, the field position is so critical in all these games … if you only played football when it’s perfect, no one would ever play this game. This game is a hard game, guys get hurt every week. They go out there and they play their tails off for their school … we do it ’cause we love it. When you’re done playing, you can’t beat the feeling.”

Meanwhile, UAB will have a new coach on its sideline when they head for Nassau. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was announced as the new head coach of the Blazers on December 1.

“Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about,” Dilfer said in a statement. “The investments the university has made for UAB Football aligns with my vision of taking this program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff. I would like to thank President Ray Watts, Director of Athletics Mark Ingram and the entire search committee for their commitment to excellence and for trusting in me as we venture into this new era of UAB Football together.”

“Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program,” Ingram added. “He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played the game at its highest level for many years, and he has coached some of the top quarterbacks who are currently NFL franchise players. Trent’s goals and vision for our program is to lead UAB to the College Football Playoff and we have no doubt that he is the right coach to lead our transition in the American Athletic Conference. Most importantly, Trent is an outstanding man, husband and father with tremendous character who fits our department’s core values of winning championships, graduating with honors and making a difference in our community.”

In an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show” after he was announced as the new UAB coach, Dilfer said it’s “been a whirlwind.”

“It has been a whirlwind. I coached in a high school football state championship last Thursday and now I’m on the road recruiting in Mobile, ALabama. It’s been crazy,” said Dilfer.

The Bahamas Bowl kicks off Friday, December 16 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN.