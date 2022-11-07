How to Watch Michigan vs Purdue Fort Wayne Basketball Online

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons head to the Crisler Center to take on the No. 22 ranked Michigan Wolverines on November 7.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Michigan Preview

Returning players for the Wolverines this year include Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Jace Howard and Will Tschetter. Some key additions for Michigan include Tarris Reed, Jett Howard, Dug McDaniel, Gregg Glenn, Jaelin Llewellyn (Princeton), Joey Baker (Duke) and Youssef Khayat.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard says the team will be leaning heavily on Barnes and Tschetter, specifically.

“They put in a lot of work — a ton of work — last year of being on the scout team, getting reps consistently,” Howard said. “And that’s a part of their growth. You can see now this summer, the work they put in, in the weight room, the work they put in, in the gym. We go over to Europe, and you can just see how they played well and looked comfortable. The game has slowed down to them. … I just see Isaiah and Will having a big impact for our team this year.”

The Wolverines have a projected starting five of Llewellyn (16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists last season), Dickinson (19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks), Williams ((5 points, 2 rebounds), Howard (freshman/NA) and Bufkin (3 points, 1 rebound). While Barnes and Tschetter will play big roles, the Big Ten Player of the Year favorite, Dickinson, is expected to be a force.

“He wants to add more to his game, prove that he’s improved each year and each year he has added more to his game,” Howard said about the big man, per 247Sports. “This year, [Dickinson is] stronger, leaner, quicker. [He’s] added more lateral quickness, explosive jumping, higher motor.”

On the other side, the Mastodons won 2022 Horizon League regular season title, and PFW was chosen by the league’s coaches as the co-favorites to be the Horizon League champions yet again. They’re not about to let that go to their heads, however.

“It means absolutely nothing,” coach Jon Coffman said. “We were picked ninth last year and won the regular season. … It’s great branding for our basketball program, for our university and for our city to get that recognition. But now we’ve got to go to work and earn everything.”

Key new contributors for the Mastodons this year include Damian Chong Qui, Jarred Godfrey, Bobby Planutis Ra Kpedi and Deonte Billups. Purdue Fort Wayne went 21-12 last year, netting 73.5 points a game while shooting 45.8% from the field.