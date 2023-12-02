Michigan vs Iowa Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Championship for Free

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and the No. 17 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will meet in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on December 2.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Michigan vs Iowa Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live streaming on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Big Ten Championship 2023 Preview

The Wolverines enter this game on a mission, looking to earn their third straight Big Ten title. Michigan has never won three conference championships in a row before, so Jim Harbaugh’s team has a chance to make history.

The Wolverines are fresh from beating their top rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, 30-24, last weekend. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy played well, completing 16-of-20 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, the Michigan QB eliminated mistakes against a top-5 ranked Buckeyes defense.

McCarthy had help from his running game, as top back Blake Corum chipped in with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Defensively, Michigan intercepted Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord twice, with both picks making a huge difference in the game.

The Wolverines averaged 37.6 points per game on offense this season. Defensively, Michigan has allowed 10.3 points per contest, which is ranked first in the nation.

On the other side, the Hawkeyes are coming off a 13-10 win over Nebraska on November 24. Hawkeyes QB Deacon Hill struggled, going 11-28 for 94 yards, an interception and a rushing touchdown. Iowa running back Leshon Williams gave the offense a boost, adding 111 yards on 16 carries.

On defense, Iowa forced three Nebraska turnovers, also holding the Cornhuskers to just 75 yards rushing all game.

Under veteran head coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa averaged just 18 points per game on offense this season. The team’s defense led the way all year, surrendering 12.2 points per contest, which is ranked fourth in the FBS.

Michigan leads the all-time series against Iowa, 44-15-4. The Wolverines have won the last two games in the series, including a 27-14 road win last season.

The broadcast crew for the game includes Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

Michigan vs Iowa: What They’re Saying

“They’re real physical, they’re really hard-working. They want to run the ball, that’s what they want to do. And they can pass the ball — they have a lot of athletes out there as well. But I know they want to establish who they are as an offense, establish a dominance. And we have to match that.” — Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro on the Wolverines.

“Coach Ferentz does a great job of making sure that they’re well-coached, and in the right spots at all times. That’s something about Iowa’s defense that makes them so good all the time is they’re disciplined, their techniques and coverages, they don’t do a lot, but they do it really well.” — Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy on Iowa.